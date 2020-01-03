Norris benefits from big first half to stave off Aurora's comeback efforts

FIRTH — After scoring the first nine points of the game and taking a commanding 17-point lead at halftime, Norris boys basketball team looked to be well on its way to a comfortable victory.
While the young Titans couldn’t keep up the first-half performance, they still held on to defeat Aurora 54-42 Friday.
“We’re still trying to figure out who we are, and I think we’re an inexperienced team that can do some good things, but we’re just not consistent,” Norris coach Matt Shelsta said. “At times we can play great and look unstoppable, other times we look like we don’t know what we’re doing.”
The first quarter was one of those unstoppable periods for Norris (7-2), as Jack Oelke, Caden Rice and Izaiah Pankoke hit three-pointers to give the Titans a 16-4 lead. Norris kept up the pace in the second period, closing the half on a 14-4 run, as an aggressive zone defense forced a number of Aurora (3-5) turnovers.
Leading 30-13 going into the second half, Norris’ consistency slowly dissipated. The Titans and Huskies traded baskets in the third quarter, and each scored 11 points to keep the deficit at 17 points.
You have free articles remaining.
A renewed Aurora effort cut the deficit to 10 points midway through the final period, a frustrating sign for Shelsta.
“We’ve got glimpses where we think we’re tough when things are going great, but when things aren’t going great, we show our true character,” he said. “We’re trying to be tougher, but Aurora’s a well-coached team, they know what they’re doing and they’re tough.”
That toughness was on display from Aurora senior Nate Boerkircher, who scored 13 second-half points to pull the Huskies closer. Boerkicher tied for the team lead with Jameson Herzberg, with both scoring 15 points.
A pair of timeouts helped Norris get out of its fourth-quarter funk, as the Titans closed the game out. Pankoke hit a trio of three-pointers and led Norris with 17 points, followed by Trey Deveaux with 12. Eight different Titans scored.
The game served as a learning moment for the Titans, who despite winning four straight games, are still searching for their identity.
“We didn’t commit for the whole four quarters,” Shelsta said. “Yes, we won the game, but secondarily it’s about who we want to be and who we want to become.”