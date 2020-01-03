Norris benefits from big first half to stave off Aurora's comeback efforts

FIRTH — After scoring the first nine points of the game and taking a commanding 17-point lead at halftime, Norris boys basketball team looked to be well on its way to a comfortable victory.

While the young Titans couldn’t keep up the first-half performance, they still held on to defeat Aurora 54-42 Friday.

“We’re still trying to figure out who we are, and I think we’re an inexperienced team that can do some good things, but we’re just not consistent,” Norris coach Matt Shelsta said. “At times we can play great and look unstoppable, other times we look like we don’t know what we’re doing.”

The first quarter was one of those unstoppable periods for Norris (7-2), as Jack Oelke, Caden Rice and Izaiah Pankoke hit three-pointers to give the Titans a 16-4 lead. Norris kept up the pace in the second period, closing the half on a 14-4 run, as an aggressive zone defense forced a number of Aurora (3-5) turnovers.

Leading 30-13 going into the second half, Norris’ consistency slowly dissipated. The Titans and Huskies traded baskets in the third quarter, and each scored 11 points to keep the deficit at 17 points.

A renewed Aurora effort cut the deficit to 10 points midway through the final period, a frustrating sign for Shelsta.