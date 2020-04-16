Norfolk tabs former Norris coach Shelsta as new boys basketball leader

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Norfolk has a new boys basketball coach.

Matt Shelsta, who spent the past two seasons on the Norris sideline, will lead the Norfolk program when athletics resume, the school announced in a release Thursday.

“We are excited to have Coach Shelsta join the Norfolk High teaching and coaching staff. His passion for young people and love for the game became evident through the search process," Norfolk activities director Ben Ries said in a release. "He is a competitive spirit that embraces the purpose of high school athletics. He has learned under great coaches and programs.

"I look forward to watching him lead the Panther basketball program.”

Prior to Norris, Shelsta found success on Elmwood Murdock. He led the program to the state tournament three times during his four-year tenure, including a runner-up finish in 2016.

Shelsta's career head coaching record is 110-48.

