No seniors, no problem: Talented junior class has Freeman boys dreaming big this season (and next)

Among elite high school basketball teams, one common factor typically indicates success — experienced, senior leaders that elevate the players around them.

The Freeman boys basketball team might not have any seniors on its roster, but the Falcons do have a group of talented juniors eager to lead their team to big things this season. So far, so good — the Class C-2 No. 5 Falcons (16-1) are currently in the midst of an 11-game winning streak that stretches back to late December.

That success all stems from the dedication of Freeman’s three returning starters: juniors Carter Ruse, Carter Niles and Taylan Vetrovsky, who have pushed their teammates in practice time and time again as that spark of player leadership that teams desperately need.

“They had to carry some more responsibility without a senior, so we talked to them a lot about urgency and not being complacent,” Freeman coach Jim McLaughlin said. “I tell the kids all the time that people don’t realize how hard we work, except for the people in this gym and locker room and our (former players). Our kids work extremely hard because we ask a lot of them, and hopefully the success comes with the habits that it takes to work hard every day.”