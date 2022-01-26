No seniors, no problem: Talented junior class has Freeman boys dreaming big this season (and next)

Among elite high school basketball teams, one common factor typically indicates success — experienced, senior leaders that elevate the players around them.
The Freeman boys basketball team might not have any seniors on its roster, but the Falcons do have a group of talented juniors eager to lead their team to big things this season. So far, so good — the Class C-2 No. 5 Falcons (16-1) are currently in the midst of an 11-game winning streak that stretches back to late December.
That success all stems from the dedication of Freeman’s three returning starters: juniors Carter Ruse, Carter Niles and Taylan Vetrovsky, who have pushed their teammates in practice time and time again as that spark of player leadership that teams desperately need.
“They had to carry some more responsibility without a senior, so we talked to them a lot about urgency and not being complacent,” Freeman coach Jim McLaughlin said. “I tell the kids all the time that people don’t realize how hard we work, except for the people in this gym and locker room and our (former players). Our kids work extremely hard because we ask a lot of them, and hopefully the success comes with the habits that it takes to work hard every day.”
Ruse’s scoring ability coupled with every player being able to set up their teammates for an open shot is what makes Freeman so difficult to defend on the court. Niles is particularly effective at driving the ball into the lane and kicking for open shots, while Vetrovsky has made a big jump as a spot-up shooter from his sophomore to junior season.
Other key contributors include defensive stopper Brandon Jurgens, another guard who excels at driving the ball in junior Eli Delhay and sophomore Hayden Jennings, a sixth man who can be a dangerous three-point shooter at times. However, the glue that brings everyone together is undoubtedly Ruse, a player who can score from just about any spot on the floor.
“He has phenomenal skills and he’s truly a gym rat; he’s in there all the times working to get better,” McLaughlin said. “He can score at all three levels because he’s got really good footwork inside and he understands how to score and create space.”
Apart from a disappointing 42-22 loss to C-1 No. 5 Auburn on Dec. 17, none of Freeman’s opponents have figured out how to slow down the Falcons. They regularly hit the 50-point mark on offense, something which went a long way in Freeman’s MUDECAS Tournament championship. Wins over Southern, Tri County and Palmyra secured the Division B championship for Freeman in early January, and McLaughlin is hoping that experience will carry over to the upcoming East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament.
Freeman enters the tournament as the No. 1 seed, although Palmyra, Malcolm, Mead, Johnson County Central and Auburn are all capable of going on a run to win the conference crown instead.
“We wanted to play for a championship and learn how to win,” McLaughlin said. “It gave them a lot of confidence and they were excited about it, so hopefully it’s one of those things where it raises your standards of what you’re capable of.”
As the Falcons are told in practice every day, they have a high standard to meet every time they hit the court. McLaughlin has coached his fair share of talented Freeman teams — C-2 runner-ups in 2009 and 2015 and the D-1 state champion team in 2010 — but the lack of a senior makes this year’s team truly unique.
“Our junior class is really talented, those five guys have worked really hard, and our sophomore class has a huge opportunity to grow,” McLaughlin said. “We’re focused on this year, but hopefully we can have a year-and-a-half run of high-level basketball with these guys.”
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7