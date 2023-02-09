Down eight with four minutes left is generally not where you want to find yourself against the Auburn Bulldogs.

Jim Weeks’ crew can limit possessions with the best of them, and can turn the screws on defense when the opponent tries to speed up.

Lincoln Lutheran, though, wasn’t interested in following that script.

The Warriors stunned Auburn with a 16-4 fourth-quarter run to go in front, and hung on for a 52-51 win Thursday night in a matchup of top 10 teams in Class C-1.

Steeled by a challenging schedule that earlier this season included four consecutive games against ranked C-1 opponents Wahoo and Omaha Concordia, and top 10 Class B foes Norris and Omaha Skutt, Lutheran didn’t panic when Auburn looked to be in control.

“I really commend our guys. We had four tough games in a row, but my guys realized that we belong in the same sentence as those guys,” Lutheran coach Jesse Bouwens said. “I know that outcomes in those games didn’t (say that). But since then, we’ve been an upper-tier team. So getting down (eight) tonight was not insurmountable.”

Since those four games, all losses, Lutheran has won eight games in a row. And Thursday’s game was easily the most exciting of the bunch.

The No. 7-ranked Warriors (15-6) trailed 42-34 with 4:18 left when Jacob Duitsman's three-point play sparked Lutheran's final surge.

No. 6 Auburn (15-6) was leading 46-40 with 2:45 to go when Lutheran started a run of 10 straight points to nab the lead.

“No (panic),” Lutheran senior Jonny Puelz said. “We were down a handful of points, came back, trusted our coach. We couldn’t have done it without Jacob Duitsman’s three or Ethan Ringler’s three; those were huge. And then Logan Lebo’s free throws at the end really sealed it.”

The Lutheran run included a Duitsman three-pointer to get the Warriors within 46-45, and after Lutheran forced a turnover on the inbounds, another triple from Ringler 22 seconds later to put Lutheran in front.

Prior to those two three-pointers, Lutheran was just 1-for-11 from long range.

Puelz followed with a layup to make it 50-46 after Auburn’s second turnover in 25 seconds, and after the Bulldogs' Maverick Binder hit a three-pointer to get his team within 50-49, Lebo hit both ends of a 1-and-1 with 19.9 seconds to go to put Lutheran up three.

Auburn made a layup at the buzzer for the final margin.

After committing just five turnovers in the game’s first three quarters, Auburn gave the ball away four times in the final three and a half minutes to help fuel Lutheran’s comeback.

“We knew that our strength is our defense, our athleticism,” Bouwens said. “And we knew if we didn’t pressure them they were just going to bleed the clock down. So it was stay the course.”

Puelz scored Lutheran's first seven points, and had 14 of his 23 points in the first half as the Warriors built an early 19-10 lead.

Auburn clawed back to tie the game by halftime, then opened the third quarter by outscoring Lutheran 18-7 to take the largest lead of the game by either team at 39-28 with 1:31 left in the period.

Auburn was powered by 6-foot-8 Carson Leslie's game-high 24 points. Leslie went 11-for-11 from the field, pulled down eight rebounds and blocked two shots.

Skyler Roybal added 12 points and five rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Duitsman scored 12 points on 5-for-7 shooting for Lutheran, with eight coming in the fourth quarter. He added six rebounds.

While Lutheran won for the eighth consecutive game, Auburn lost for just the second time in its last 12 contests.

“I didn’t trust the process at the start of the year. I was like ‘man, Skutt? They’re like the top team in Class B,’” Puelz said. But after playing Skutt, after playing Wahoo, after playing Norris, we realized that … we just need to execute our game plan better. And that was really helpful.

“And that brought us into this game. No worrying under pressure, just playing to play.”