No. 8 Norris uses early run to top rival Waverly, set up third straight EMC showdown with Bennington

FIRTH — Norris had an eye on advancing to its third straight Eastern Midlands Conference boys basketball tournament championship game, but the Titans made sure they weren’t looking past rival Waverly to secure their spot.

The Class B No. 8 Titans sprinted to a seven-point lead in the first 2 minutes of the game and never relinquished it in taking a 45-35 home semifinal victory over the Vikings on Thursday night at Norris Middle School.

With its 10th straight win, Norris (13-2) moves to the 5:30 p.m. title game Friday at Bennington, the team that has beaten the Titans the last two years in the finals.

“It’s good to look back on a win like this and enjoy it for a moment, but we’re already focused on tomorrow,” said senior guard Jack Oelke, who scored eight of Norris’ first 10 points (a pair of three-pointers and two free throws) to give the Titans a 10-3 lead with 6:03 left in the first quarter.

After coming up short against the Badgers the last two years, “This is one we’d really like to get,” Oelke added. “Our regular season game with them (Bennington) was canceled, so we were hoping that’s who we’d be playing.”

