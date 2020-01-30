No. 8 Norris uses early run to top rival Waverly, set up third straight EMC showdown with Bennington

FIRTH — Norris had an eye on advancing to its third straight Eastern Midlands Conference boys basketball tournament championship game, but the Titans made sure they weren’t looking past rival Waverly to secure their spot.
The Class B No. 8 Titans sprinted to a seven-point lead in the first 2 minutes of the game and never relinquished it in taking a 45-35 home semifinal victory over the Vikings on Thursday night at Norris Middle School.
With its 10th straight win, Norris (13-2) moves to the 5:30 p.m. title game Friday at Bennington, the team that has beaten the Titans the last two years in the finals.
“It’s good to look back on a win like this and enjoy it for a moment, but we’re already focused on tomorrow,” said senior guard Jack Oelke, who scored eight of Norris’ first 10 points (a pair of three-pointers and two free throws) to give the Titans a 10-3 lead with 6:03 left in the first quarter.
After coming up short against the Badgers the last two years, “This is one we’d really like to get,” Oelke added. “Our regular season game with them (Bennington) was canceled, so we were hoping that’s who we’d be playing.”
The 6-foot-1 Oelke finished with 11 points, hitting a three from the right corner early in the fourth quarter to open up a 38-27 Norris advantage. Junior guard Izaiah Pankoke paced the Titans with 15 points and a 9-of-10 performance at the free-throw line.
Pankoke hit all six free throw attempts in the third quarter to help the Titans expand a 23-19 halftime margin to 35-25 heading into the final period.
“We hit some shots early and that was big in helping us breathe a little and feel comfortable,” Norris coach Matt Shelsta said after his team’s second win over the Vikings this season. “We’ve got some guys who are really locked in right now, and they weren’t looking past Waverly. They’re too strong and good at what they do to look past them.”
The Titans’ defense proved to be the decisive factor as they held Waverly to 27% shooting (14-of-51) and outrebounded the Vikings 37-24. Andrew Heffelfinger paced the Vikings (8-6) with 10 points while Noah Stoddard and Hogan Wingrove added eight each.
“Norris made it tough to get open shots,” Waverly coach Ryan Reeder said. “They put a lot of ball pressure on you, they jam you through your screens and make it really hard to score. It was a great game plan by them to limit our scoring opportunities.”