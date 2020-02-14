No. 6 Lincoln Southwest tops No. 3 Lincoln East in defensive battle; Rump wins No. 100

When you get your 100th career win, it’s worth celebrating. When that win comes over the No. 3 team in Class A, it means an extra dose of celebrations is in order.

Lincoln Southwest girls basketball head coach Jeff Rump reached that milestone Friday night, emerging from his locker room as a recipient of a Gatorade shower. After all, his No. 6 Silver Hawks had plenty to be happy about after they claimed a second-quarter lead and never looked back in a 46-39 win over third-ranked Lincoln East.

A low-scoring first quarter showed that Southwest (14-7), which lost 48-44 to East (17-3) in late December, came ready to play. The Silver Hawks forced nine first-half turnovers, five of which came in the opening eight minutes.

Even after East opened up a six-point lead with a pair of baskets from Taylor Searcey, Southwest went on a 6-0 run to close a low-scoring first half up 21-18.

“That game had two of the best defensive teams in the state,” Rump said.

Southwest’s impressive defense helped it keep most of East’s usual scorers from landing their three-point shots. Aside from Searcey, who went 4-for-4 from three-point range and led the Spartans with 18 points, East shot 0-for-10 from beyond the arc.