No. 6 Lincoln Southwest tops No. 3 Lincoln East in defensive battle; Rump wins No. 100

When you get your 100th career win, it’s worth celebrating. When that win comes over the No. 3 team in Class A, it means an extra dose of celebrations is in order.
Lincoln Southwest girls basketball head coach Jeff Rump reached that milestone Friday night, emerging from his locker room as a recipient of a Gatorade shower. After all, his No. 6 Silver Hawks had plenty to be happy about after they claimed a second-quarter lead and never looked back in a 46-39 win over third-ranked Lincoln East.
A low-scoring first quarter showed that Southwest (14-7), which lost 48-44 to East (17-3) in late December, came ready to play. The Silver Hawks forced nine first-half turnovers, five of which came in the opening eight minutes.
Even after East opened up a six-point lead with a pair of baskets from Taylor Searcey, Southwest went on a 6-0 run to close a low-scoring first half up 21-18.
“That game had two of the best defensive teams in the state,” Rump said.
Southwest’s impressive defense helped it keep most of East’s usual scorers from landing their three-point shots. Aside from Searcey, who went 4-for-4 from three-point range and led the Spartans with 18 points, East shot 0-for-10 from beyond the arc.
“They were the better team tonight, they played harder and were in the passing lanes while we were sloppy with the ball,” East head coach Dennis Prichard said. “They made shots, we didn’t make shots and they were better in every phase.”
After Searcey opened the third quarter with back-to-back three-pointers, Southwest turned to its own sharpshooter, freshman guard Aniya Seymore. She scored her own pair of threes to put Southwest back on top 33-30 at the end of the third quarter.
The Silver Hawks held East to four points in the first five-plus minutes of the fourth quarter, and a pivotal moment came when Kate Dilsaver showed her state-title winning speed for a steal and score to put Southwest up 40-34.
“I didn’t know if anyone was going to get to it, and she just came out of nowhere and ended up with a layup,” Rump said.
While none of East’s late three-pointers managed to go in, the Silver Hawks made nine fourth-quarter free throws to close out the victory. Dilsaver was the only Southwest player to finish in double figures (14 points) while Skylar Pieper added nine as seven different Sky Hawks scored in the victory.
“It was a great team win,” Rump said.
East boys 57, Southwest 56
Lincoln East (8-13) overcame a nine-point halftime deficit as Pal Dak hit the game-winning layup with 10 seconds left to secure the 57-56 victory. Carter Glenn led the Spartans with 21 points, while Dak and Jett Janssen each scored 13 points. Rylan Smith led Southwest (7-14) with 14 points.