No fourth-quarter hiccup this time as Northeast knocks off Grand Island in A-6 semifinal: 'We had a lot more poise'

Lincoln Northeast learned from its mistakes to advance to its third district final in the past four years Monday night on its home court.

Exactly one month after squandering an 11-point fourth-quarter lead to Grand Island, the Rockets made sure to hold on tight when a similar situation played out down the stretch of an A-6 semifinal.

Northeast held off a late Islander push to earn a 47-37 win, advancing to take on Creighton Prep on Wednesday night in Omaha.

"It was the same type of deal (as the Jan. 28 game) where they were pressuring and gambling," Northeast coach Monte Ritchie said. "And it paid off for them. This time around, I was pleased to see a little more composure from our guys."

In the fourth quarter Monday, Grand Island cranked up its pressure, fishing for steals and sending two players at ballhandlers. A familiar strategy that the Rockets were prepared for this time around.

"The difference was we had a lot more poise this time," Zander Beard said. "Everyone was making the passes they needed to make."

Grand Island's motor, Isaac Traudt, landed awkwardly on a rebound attempt late in the first quarter. He hobbled off the court and remained sidelined until the third quarter as Northeast started to build a lead with the 6-foot-6 first-team Super-Stater sitting shoeless on the bench.

When Traudt exited, the Islanders went nine minutes of game time without a field goal, scoring just three free throws during that span. But Andy Poss hit a three-pointer in the closing minute to cut Northeast's halftime lead to just 20-13.

"Obviously, when Isaac goes out, it makes it really tough on us offensively," Grand Island coach Jeremiah Slough said. "He was about 30% (healthy), but he gives us some stability on the offensive side of the floor that allowed us to stick around there in the second half."

As it has all season, Northeast (18-10) relied on the strength of the group rather than one scorer offensively. Adonis Jones made two three-pointers, Beard coolly sank four fourth-quarter free throws and Porter Bazil had nine points.

"They shared the ball," Ritchie said. "We almost tried to do too much when Traudt was out. Overall, it was a good effort by everybody, and that's what it takes this time of year."

To clinch a state tournament berth, the Rockets will again have to beat a team it lost to earlier in the season. The Junior Jays defeated Northeast 59-53 on Feb. 5.

"We're excited for the challenge; they're a really good team," Ritchie said. "That's a tough place to play, but we are excited for the opportunity.

"Any time you play for a district title, you feel good for the guys."

Christian Winn added nine for Northeast and teammate Carlos Valdez pitched in eight.

Poss had 15 points for Grand Island (10-23) and Traudt finished with 13.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.