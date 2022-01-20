No. 7 Northeast returns to its basics of tough, team basketball in 55-51 win over No. 8 Southwest

When the Lincoln Southwest boys basketball team shot out to an 11-0 lead while playing perhaps its best basketball of the season in front of a rowdy home crowd, Lincoln Northeast could have been well on its way to a disappointing loss.

Instead, the Rockets rallied by doing what they do best — playing tough, team basketball powered by a fearless attitude on the court.

Class A No. 7 Lincoln Northeast grabbed a lead before halftime and never gave it back during a 55-51 win over No. 8 Southwest on Thursday.

The pair of top-10 teams had met previously during the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament less than a month ago, a 65-61 Northeast (12-2) win that followed a similar path to their second meeting. Southwest (8-4) also started fast in the first quarter of their prior matchup, and the Silver Hawks have made it a focus in practice to work on keeping their leads rather than seeing them vanish quickly.

That same issue came back to hurt Southwest once again, as the Silver Hawks went cold during an eight-point second quarter that sent Northeast into the halftime locker room leading 27-25.