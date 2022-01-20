No. 7 Northeast returns to its basics of tough, team basketball in 55-51 win over No. 8 Southwest

When the Lincoln Southwest boys basketball team shot out to an 11-0 lead while playing perhaps its best basketball of the season in front of a rowdy home crowd, Lincoln Northeast could have been well on its way to a disappointing loss.
Instead, the Rockets rallied by doing what they do best — playing tough, team basketball powered by a fearless attitude on the court.
Class A No. 7 Lincoln Northeast grabbed a lead before halftime and never gave it back during a 55-51 win over No. 8 Southwest on Thursday.
The pair of top-10 teams had met previously during the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament less than a month ago, a 65-61 Northeast (12-2) win that followed a similar path to their second meeting. Southwest (8-4) also started fast in the first quarter of their prior matchup, and the Silver Hawks have made it a focus in practice to work on keeping their leads rather than seeing them vanish quickly.
That same issue came back to hurt Southwest once again, as the Silver Hawks went cold during an eight-point second quarter that sent Northeast into the halftime locker room leading 27-25.
“We just had to weather the storm and stick to what we (do) in practice,” Northeast guard Zander Beard said. “We knew that coming in here, their student section and fans would be loud, so we just had to weather the storm and get to the rim.”
Northeast’s ability to score in and around the rim has dictated much of its success this season, and it was no coincidence that No. 2 Millard North defeated the Rockets 71-55 last Saturday due to the shot-blocking presence of Jasen Green. Northeast’s efforts of getting back to the core of their offense in the days of practice since that loss paid off against Southwest.
Beard scored a season-high 21 points to lead the Northeast charge, and senior Carlos Valdez also added nine points via some tough finishes in the paint.
“Against Millard North, we were pretty tentative, so we spent a lot of time in practice preaching to attack and go at people instead of being tentative,” Northeast coach Monte Ritchie said. “Early it wasn’t good, but we settled in and did some good things down the stretch.”
Senior Ben Hunzeker led Southwest with 19 points, but Northeast did well to shut down the Silver Hawks’ other scoring options. Senior Rylan Smith, a 14.9-point per game scorer, scored five points during Southwest’s first-quarter burst but failed to make another field goal for the remainder of the contest.
Likewise, sophomore Bham Buom provided an instant impact with seven first-half points off the bench but only added a pair of free throws in the second half to finish with nine points. Buom was one of several Silver Hawks to be sidelined with foul trouble as Southwest tried to slow down Northeast’s aggressive drives in the lane.
Southwest junior Lukas Helms fouled out during the fourth quarter while Buom and freshman Chuck Love both finished with four fouls as the Silver Hawks had few answers for Northeast’s offensive surge. Northeast dominated on the boards despite giving up a size difference to Southwest, leaving Ritchie proud of his group for beating a top-10 team twice in quick succession.
“We’re not the biggest team, they had more size than us but if you box out well and play fundamentally sound defense, you can make up for some lack of height,” Ritchie said. “I thought the guys did a good job of that for the most part, we still have to get better but that’s just a good team to beat (twice).”
