No. 7 Beatrice’s defense, overall intensity lead to 46-31 bounce back win over Norris

BEATRICE — The Waffle Man was in the house and there was a postgame ice cream celebration in the cafeteria, but the biggest treat on Tuesday night was Beatrice’s effort and determination on the court.

The Class B boys basketball defending champions shook off a two-game losing streak, instead displaying great focus all game long during a 46-31 win over Norris.

There was certainly much to work on in Class B No. 7 Beatrice’s (11-4) practices this week after a disappointing Trailblazer Conference Tournament that included losses to Platteview and Ralston. In front of a packed and loud home gym, Beatrice wasted no time getting back to its offensive basics.

Two players — senior Elliot Jurgens and junior Tucker Timmerman — dominated Beatrice’s offensive scoring all game long all while displaying the defensive focus needed to lock down a Norris (7-11) team that can get streaky shooting the ball from three-point range.

Jurgens scored a number of excellent midrange pull-up shots in the lane for a game-high 21 points, and a 14-point game from Timmerman meant that 35 of Beatrice’s 46 points came from its two leading scorers. However, Jurgens’ stellar evening went a long way on the other end of the floor as well.

“He’s a great leader for us; Elliot has started for four years for us and that’s pretty rare in Class B, so he’s learned that what he does, others do also,” Beatrice coach Clark Ribble said. “If he gives great effort on defense, the rest of the team will do that as well, so I think he played a heck of a game tonight.”

While Beatrice ran out to a quick seven-point lead, Norris came roaring back before halftime during its best stretch of the game. Myles Hoehne led the Titans with 10 points after making a pair of first-half three-pointers, but few of Norris’ open looks resulted in buckets during the second half.

Beatrice continually upped the defensive intensity, forcing Norris into a low-scoring fourth quarter that included a six-minute stretch without a made field goal. That defensive solidity will go a long way for the upcoming February schedule and into districts if Beatrice hopes to defend its state championship in early March.

“Our kids bought into what we’re trying to do; we shared the ball well and played great defense,” Ribble said. “Our willingness to be unselfish was the main thing that made the difference today.”

Norris girls 47, Beatrice 38

There’s no doubt about it — the Norris girls basketball team is currently in the midst of the most difficult stretch of its season.

Coming off a 54-37 loss to No. 2 Elkhorn North in its last game, the Class B No. 4 Titans responded with a hard-fought 47-38 win over No. 7 Beatrice.

A big second-quarter run propelled Norris (15-2) to the win, while senior Sydney Jelinek turned in one of her best performances of the season with a game-high 16 points. Beatrice (10-3) was led in scoring by sophomore Addie Hatcliff, who finished with 14 points.

“Sydney took it to a different level tonight and really played hard,” Norris coach Mark Hagerman said. “She had a couple really nice buckets, including one where she was really off-balance, and was just determined to get the rebounds, too.”

Things don’t get any easier for Norris, which will play No. 1 Omaha Skutt and No. 2 Elkhorn North to end the regular season.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.