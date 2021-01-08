No. 6 Pius X excels on both sides of the ball, breezes past Silver Hawks

Alex Bahe has seen the Lincoln Pius X boys basketball team dominate opponents on film.
The Lincoln Southwest coach got to experience it in person Friday at Bishop Flavin Gym.
The Class A No. 6 Thunderbolts were relentless for the first 2 1/2 quarters, building a lead as large as 41 points midway through the third quarter before claiming a 77-36 win against the Silver Hawks.
“You see them do this type of thing to other teams and good teams,” said Bahe, whose team was down two starters — Ben Hunzeker and Rylan Smith — because of injuries. “You just don’t think it’s going to happen to you, then you come here and you see why they’re that way.
“They played significantly more aggressive and more physical on both sides (offensively and defensively), they play great defense, they distribute the ball and have so many weapons offensively,” Bahe added. “We ran into a buzz saw tonight.”
Pius X (6-0) led 21-11 after one quarter, then outscored the Silver Hawks (2-3) 23-3 in the first seven minutes of the second period before taking a 46-17 advantage into intermission.
Pius X then opened the third quarter by hitting five of its first six shots, eventually forcing a running clock the remainder of the game when Luke Taubenheim’s transition layup made it 60-19 with 5:18 to play.
Sam Hoiberg led 12 Thunderbolts in the scoring with 20 points, while his twin brother, Charlie, added 13. Pius X shot 59% from the field (31-of-53), while holding Southwest to 12-of-35 shooting (31%) and forcing 17 turnovers.
It was the kind of performance Pius X coach Brian Spicka wanted to see coming off his team’s third straight Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament title last weekend. He was also pleased to see his team keep its foot on the accelerator after a similar first half against North Star in the HAC semifinals when Pius X led 36-18 at the break before a Navigator second-half surge cut the lead to as low as six points before the Bolts settled for the 74-65 victory.
“We’re still trying to play a complete 32 minutes. We’re getting closer, but remember, we’re only six games into the season,” said Spicka, whose team hosts Lincoln Northeast (5-1) on Saturday. “We got out of the gates pretty well. Our defense continues to kind of carry us. We were able to get some tips, some run-outs and get our offense off our defense.”
Jared Bohrer paced Southwest with 18 points, 12 of them in the second half.