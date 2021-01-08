No. 6 Pius X excels on both sides of the ball, breezes past Silver Hawks

Alex Bahe has seen the Lincoln Pius X boys basketball team dominate opponents on film.

The Lincoln Southwest coach got to experience it in person Friday at Bishop Flavin Gym.

The Class A No. 6 Thunderbolts were relentless for the first 2 1/2 quarters, building a lead as large as 41 points midway through the third quarter before claiming a 77-36 win against the Silver Hawks.

“You see them do this type of thing to other teams and good teams,” said Bahe, whose team was down two starters — Ben Hunzeker and Rylan Smith — because of injuries. “You just don’t think it’s going to happen to you, then you come here and you see why they’re that way.

“They played significantly more aggressive and more physical on both sides (offensively and defensively), they play great defense, they distribute the ball and have so many weapons offensively,” Bahe added. “We ran into a buzz saw tonight.”

Pius X (6-0) led 21-11 after one quarter, then outscored the Silver Hawks (2-3) 23-3 in the first seven minutes of the second period before taking a 46-17 advantage into intermission.