Ten minutes of really good made up for 22 of not so great for Lincoln East.

The Class A No. 6-ranked Spartans outscored No. 10 Lincoln Pius X 18-4 over the final five minutes of the game to rally from an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit and eke out a 58-53 win over the Thunderbolts on Friday in a jam-packed Flavin Activities Center.

Combined with their 18 points in the first five minutes of the contest, the Spartans scored 36 points in 10 minutes of game time.

What happened in between turned the game into a nail-biter.

Namely what happened was a 16-0 Pius X run spanning the second and third quarters as the Thunderbolts dug in defensively.

East scored just five points in an 11-minute stretch from the 2:55 mark of the second quarter to the end of the third. Pius X pitched a third-quarter shutout for nearly the first five minutes of the period, turning a nine-point first-half deficit into a nine-point lead by the end of the quarter.

"The third quarter ended and we came to the bench and just said, 'Hey, it's over, let's go win the fourth quarter,'" East coach Jeff Campbell said. "And that's what the focus was — we can't do anything about the past, let's just come out and win the fourth quarter; and the guys did a great job of that."

Treyson Anderson's bucket with 6:24 left in the fourth quarter gave Pius X a 46-35 lead, the largest for either team. Anderson finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds, hitting a pair of three-pointers after making just three from long range in Pius X's first 20 games.

Soon enough in the fourth, the fireworks started.

With his team trailing 49-40, Carter Tempelmeyer scored five points in 27 seconds to light the fuse for East. A Jared Townsley three-pointer less than a minute later made it 49-48. And after Pius X's Jackson Kessler hit a three to make it 52-48 with 3:15 to play, East ended the game with a 10-1 run.

The Spartans went back on front on Carter Mick's and-one with 2:07 left.

Townsley, like his team, started and finished strong. He scored 10 points with a trio of three-pointers in the first quarter, and scored 10 more in the fourth on his way to a game-high 22.

"We just told ourselves to stay persistent," Townsley said. "(If) we get stops, we score in transition, (and) obviously you see what happens when we get stops and get out and run.

"A lot of guys gave us good minutes, so it feels really good to get that one."

East won for the seventh straight time while avenging a 54-52 loss to Pius X in the quarterfinals of the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament, when the Spartans were the event's top seed.

"Losing to them the first time stung," said Tempelmeyer, who finished with 17 points and six rebounds. "We didn't let that go."

Carter Mick finished with 14 points for East while sitting much of the first half with foul trouble. Mick and forward Christian Melessa both sat for large swaths of the game, the first time East has dealt with foul trouble, Campbell said.

East lead 18-9 five minutes into the game before Pius X found its footing on the defensive end, holding the Spartans to 17 combined points in the second and third quarters

Drew Drake scored all 10 of his points in the first half for Pius X, hitting a pair of three-pointers in the first quarter to help get the Bolts back into the game. Nate Schauer added nine points and five rebounds.

"With the way we play defense, and the familiarity with each other as far as personnel goes, we knew it was going to be a battle," Pius X coach Adam Brill said. "We knew it was going to come down to whoever made stops when it mattered most.

"They just made some really tough plays. And so did our guys."