It's one thing to say you need to attack the big guys waiting for you on defense. It's another thing entirely to actually do it.

But when Lincoln East started going into the teeth of Lincoln North Star's big, long, 1-3-1 zone, the Spartans started getting results.

And they got a big win, too.

Class A No. 5-ranked Lincoln East broke a 63-63 tie with a 9-0 run in the final two minutes to knock off No. 6 Lincoln North Star 72-68 in a meeting of two of the city's best squads at Lincoln East High School.

"It's pretty fun (to play in a game like that)," Lincoln East's Carter Mick said. "We just played team ball the whole game."

The Spartans (17-4) got 26 points and five rebounds from Mick, who scored 16 in the second half. Carter Tempelmeyer had 18 points and eight boards for East, scoring 14 after halftime.

Those two were the main beneficiaries of East's offensive adjustment to attack North Star's big front line of 6-foot-8 forwards Antallah Sandlin'el and Brennon Clemmons.

East outscored North Star 40-30 in the second half, shooting 59% (16-for-27) from the floor. The Spartans made their first six shots in the third quarter and went 9-of-13 in the period.

"North Star’s 1-3-1 is tough because they’re so long. And they were doing a really good job getting in passing lanes and anticipating where the pass was going (in the first half)," East coach Jeff Campbell said.

"I don’t know how many three we shot in the second half, it was only five or six, but we were able to score more points because we were just doing a better job attacking the paint, getting cutters and stuff."

It was six three-point attempts after halftime for East, with two makes, after going 6-for-16 from long range in the first half. But the Spartans got a lot more efficient the more they went inside.

The offensive onslaught erased a North Star lead that was a big as nine early in the third quarter. A 13-2 East run gave the Spartans a 49-47 lead with 2:21 left in the third, their first since it was 11-10 in the first quarter, and the teams went back and forth from there until the final 120 seconds.

Sandlin'el led North Star (15-7) with 18 points and six rebounds, but was swarmed on nearly every possession by multiple East defenders and finished 7-of-19 from the field.

Lazerek Houston had 13 points on 6-for-7 shooting for the Gators, while Kuet Gatwech also finished with 13 and William Schafer had 12.

Trailing by four with a little more than five minutes left, North Star tied the game at 60 after back-to-back buckets from Schafer and Sandlin'el. But the Gators could never pull in front. Sandlin'el's basket with 4:21 left was North Star's last field goal until Schafer hit a three-pointer at the buzzer.

"We want to slow the pace and get the ball inside, and every time we took a quick shot, they got out in transition and either got downhill and got to the rim, or kicked to open shooters in transition," North Star coach Lee Steinbrook said. "So that was the deal — could we keep it slow enough long enough; could we get back on defense to stop them from getting early shots.

"We did that pretty well in the first half and parts of the second half. But it just got away from us for enough possessions that they were able to make enough of a run to get out in front."

Jared Townsley was the game's seventh double-figure scorer, finishing with 14 points and four rebounds for East.

The victory, East's eighth in a row and 12th in the last 14 games, kept alive the Spartans' hopes of winning the city championship.

In a twist, the Spartans will now have to root for North Star to beat Lincoln Southeast on Friday to claim the city crown. A Gators' victory Friday would leave North Star and East both 4-2 in city games, with East holding the head-to-head tiebreaker.

