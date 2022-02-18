No. 3 Wahoo escapes Norris' upset bid in 'wake-up call' for postseason hopes

WAHOO — When there are 11 state championship banners in the gym, it’s natural that expectations will be high.

For the Wahoo boys basketball team, those expectations involve trips to the state tournament, something the Warriors have accomplished eight times in the last 10 seasons. However, one loss at the wrong moment can derail any team’s promising season, and Friday night’s regular-season finale should be a wake-up call for the Warriors of that fact.

Class C-1 No. 3 Wahoo trailed for much of the first half against unranked Class B foe Norris but rallied with a pair of third-quarter runs that secured a 59-53 Warrior win.

Despite a lopsided record on the season, eight of Norris’ (8-14) losses this season have come by six points or fewer, and the Titans showed why they pose a challenge for teams to overcome. Senior guards Cooper Hausmann and Mitch Hobza each made a trio of three-pointers and finished the game with 13 points, but it was junior Wyatt Wubbels’ post presence that gave Wahoo (20-2) trouble throughout the game.

Wubbels also scored a team-high 13 points, but Wahoo’s defensive adjustment to double-team the talented forward paid off with a lessened scoring output in the second half.

“I thought our defense got better as the game went on, but Wubbels is a load,” Wahoo coach Kevin Scheef said. “He’s a big, strong kid and knows what he wants to do, so he presented some problems; we knew it was going to be a battle and it definitely was.”

Much of the credit for the defensive effort on Wubbels goes to junior Owen Hancock, one of the Warriors’ tallest players at 6-foot-3. Hancock grabbed several key rebounds during the second half, and his quick putbacks on the offensive side helped spark a pair of Warrior runs.

Wahoo shot out to a 7-0 run early in the third quarter, only to see Norris surge with an 11-3 stretch of its own. However, nearly every one of the Titans’ offensive breakthroughs was countered by a Warrior bucket on the other end.

Marcus Glock made a pair of three-pointers in the third quarter as he, Hancock and Myles Simon finished the game with 13 points apiece.

“Usually it’s in the first half that we start out on fire, but today we didn’t,” Hancock said. “It was great to see Marcus hit some threes in that third quarter; we struggled moving the ball, but it’s good having him make some shots for us.”

For a regular-season finale, the contest was as good as it gets. Both teams hit several key shots down the stretch and can take lessons into next week’s subdistrict action. Norris will have to go through Nebraska City and Beatrice to make the Class B district finals, while Wahoo will host its own subdistrict and is guaranteed a spot in the district finals regardless.

The Warriors’ only two losses have come against C-1 No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood and No. 5 Wayne, while the difficulty of Wahoo’s schedule means the Warriors are the class leader in wild-card points.

However, all that counts for is simply a better draw in the district finals. Wahoo’s season ended there a year ago with a loss to Pierce, and Scheef is hopeful that the hard-fought regular-season finale will lead to a renewed effort from the Warriors next week.

“I told them that our team tonight wasn’t good enough to get where we want to get to, so this needs to be a little bit of a wake-up call and we have to be better if we want to make a run down the stretch,” he said.

