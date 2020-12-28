No. 3 Norris rebounds from slow start to hold off Lincoln Christian in Waverly tourney opener

WAVERLY — The Norris boys basketball team isn’t accustomed to low-scoring matchups.
The Titans scored more than 60 points in each of their first three games of the season and they have three starters who average double-digit scoring. So, when Class B No. 3 Norris scored one point in the game’s first five minutes on 0-for-8 shooting, the Titans found themselves in unfamiliar territory.
Despite trailing by as much as 10 points, Norris dominated the second and third quarters to defeat Class C-1 No. 6 Lincoln Christian 49-37 in the opening round of the Waverly Holiday Tournament on Monday.
While Lincoln Christian (4-2) started the game with seven early points from senior Drew Beukelman, Norris (4-0) scored just six points in the entire quarter.
“They (Lincoln Christian) did a good job of dictating the tempo, they changed their defense and mixed in some zone and man-to-man, and that had us off-kilter,” Norris coach Jimmy Motz said. “It took us a while to get going.”
While Lincoln Christian held a 10-point lead heading into the second quarter, the Crusaders’ advantage quickly disappeared in just over a minute. Norris senior Izaiah Pankoke-Johnson drained a three-pointer and senior Trey Deveaux added a field goal as Norris shot out to a 9-0 run.
A 20-19 halftime score was a far cry from most of Norris’ games this season, but the one-point deficit could have been worse if not for lockdown defense from the Titans. After allowing 16 points in the first quarter, Norris held Lincoln Christian to 2-for-21 shooting (9.5%) in the second and third quarters combined.
“I thought our defense the last few quarters was much better, our defense had more bite, and we did a better job on the boards,” Motz said.
With its defense performing well, Norris received an offensive boost from senior Brayson Mueller, who made a trio of three-pointers in the third quarter, including a deep buzzer-beater that gave Norris a 36-28 lead.
Mueller led the Titans with 19 points while Deveaux scored 12 points and CJ Hood added 11 as Norris’ usual trio provided the scoring. Beukelman was Lincoln Christian’s top scorer with 15 points, but his effectiveness was limited in the second half thanks to tight defense from Hood.
It wasn’t the finest performance the Titans have put together this season, but it was still enough to put Norris in the tournament final against No. 4 Waverly, a 73-21 winner against South Sioux City.
“It was one of those games where we had to grind it out and just find a way to finish,” Motz said.
Tournament organizers will look at Wednesday's weather forecast before determining what day to conclude the tournament.
Norris girls 57, Lincoln Christian 45
Top-ranked Norris (5-0) held off a spirited Lincoln Christian (3-4) challenge as eight different Crusaders scored in the loss, led by Ashlynn Ailes’ 13 points.
Norris' Kalli Kroeker made five three-pointers and led all players with 19 points. Gracie Kircher and Delaney White also finished with double-digit scoring for Norris, which will play Waverly in the tournament championship game.
Waverly defeated South Sioux City 57-42.