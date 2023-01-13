No. 3 Crete clamps down on defense to beat No. 5 York in Class B showdown

CRETE — Class B No. 3 Crete’s defense held York to its lowest point total of the season, and the Cardinals used a 10-0 second-quarter run to give themselves some space on the way to a 50-43 win over the No. 5 Dukes on Friday night at Crete High School.

The Cardinals (11-1) nearly held their fourth straight opponent to fewer than 40 points since suffering their only loss, a 66-38 defeat to No. 1 Omaha Skutt, in late December.

That loss is the only game this season Crete has allowed more than 50 points in a game.

With possessions at a premium, the Cardinals made sure York’s were as difficult as possible.

The second-quarter run allowed Crete to break away from an 11-11 tie. York's first field goal in the second period didn't come until the 1:15 mark.

York missed its first eight shots of the second period, and finished 1-for-9 from the field in the quarter.

And while the Dukes (8-2) were able to get the deficit to five late in the third quarter, it was a grind. And when Crete’s Aidan McDowell hit a step-back three-pointer at the third-period buzzer, the lead was too much to overcome.

York cut its deficit to 46-43 with 26 seconds left on Ryan Seevers’ NBA-range three-pointer before Crete finished things off with free throws.

McDowell finished with 15 points for Crete, which won its fourth straight. Jabin Gardiner scored six of his 10 points in the fourth quarter, and Mason Crumbliss added 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Fittingly, York’s final possession ended with a turnover as Crete made one last stop.

Ryan Seevers paced the Dukes with 13 points, scoring nine in the fourth quarter. Leyton Snodgrass came off the bench to chip in 11 points, and Garrett Ivey finished with nine points and five rebounds.

The loss was York’s second tight defeat of the season, joining a two-point loss to Aurora Dec. 16. The Dukes hadn’t lost since then, winning five in a row.