No. 3 Creighton Prep's defense comes up clutch in 'dogfight' vs. Southwest

In game where offense took center stage, it was Creighton Prep’s defense down the stretch that turned out to be the difference in a 74-67 boys basketball win at Lincoln Southwest on Saturday night.

The Class A No. 3 Junior Jays forced turnovers on three straight Southwest possessions in the final 1:47, which helped them stretch a narrow two-point lead to 72-64 with 38.4 seconds left. That enabled Prep to survive a hot shooting night from the Silver Hawks (1-1) to improve to 6-0 on the season.

Southwest hit 25 of 43 shots from the field overall (58%) and 11 of 20 from beyond the three-point arc. It was everything Prep coach Josh Luedtke feared about the road contest, especially after watching Southwest’s season-opening 72-66 win over No. 10 Lincoln Southeast from Friday night on Hudl on Saturday morning.

“We knew this would be a dogfight; Southwest shot the ball really well,” said Luedtke, whose team also shot well, hitting 25-of-44 for 56%. “We kept telling them in the huddle during the fourth quarter that in order to win this thing, we had to get stops. To get three straight turnovers and then build on those were critical.

“This is a game we might’ve lost last year, but our guys have matured and have learned how to win games like this,” Luedtke added.