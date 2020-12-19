No. 3 Creighton Prep's defense comes up clutch in 'dogfight' vs. Southwest

In game where offense took center stage, it was Creighton Prep’s defense down the stretch that turned out to be the difference in a 74-67 boys basketball win at Lincoln Southwest on Saturday night.
The Class A No. 3 Junior Jays forced turnovers on three straight Southwest possessions in the final 1:47, which helped them stretch a narrow two-point lead to 72-64 with 38.4 seconds left. That enabled Prep to survive a hot shooting night from the Silver Hawks (1-1) to improve to 6-0 on the season.
Southwest hit 25 of 43 shots from the field overall (58%) and 11 of 20 from beyond the three-point arc. It was everything Prep coach Josh Luedtke feared about the road contest, especially after watching Southwest’s season-opening 72-66 win over No. 10 Lincoln Southeast from Friday night on Hudl on Saturday morning.
“We knew this would be a dogfight; Southwest shot the ball really well,” said Luedtke, whose team also shot well, hitting 25-of-44 for 56%. “We kept telling them in the huddle during the fourth quarter that in order to win this thing, we had to get stops. To get three straight turnovers and then build on those were critical.
“This is a game we might’ve lost last year, but our guys have matured and have learned how to win games like this,” Luedtke added.
Creighton Prep scored the first four points of the fourth quarter to wipe out a 56-55 deficit and never trailed again. A layup by Southwest sophomore guard Rylan Smith trimmed Prep’s advantage to 66-64 with 2:18 left in the game, but a basket inside by 6-foot-6 Nebraska football recruit AJ Rollins pushed the margin back to four.
The Junior Jays forced turnovers on Southwest’s next three possessions, and the visitors hit 4 of 6 free throws as a result, the last two coming from 6-foot-8 Luke Jungers, who finished with 19 points and six rebounds.
Prep had four players finish in double figures with junior guard Casey O’Malley coming off the bench and also scoring 19 points. Rollins and Brendan Buckley had 10 each.
Smith paced the Silver Hawks with 18 points, while junior guard Jared Bohrer chipped in 14 and Tyler Sellentin added 13.
“That was a great high school basketball game,” Southwest coach Alex Bahe said, referring to the fact neither team led by more than eight points the entire contest.
“We tried to make the more difficult play instead of what the defense presented us on those turnovers down the stretch,” Bahe added. “We would like to be 2-0 right now, but Creighton Prep is a great team and I feel really good about where we are after the first weekend. I think we can build confidence off this.”
