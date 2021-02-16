No. 1 and No. 2: North Star duo Brown and Abdelkarim team up to ring in a meaningful win

When the Lincoln North Star boys basketball senior guard combination of Josh Brown and Kwat Abdelkarim hit on all cylinders, they’re a difficult task for any defense to contain.
It’s no wonder the duo that has played together since third grade wears jersey numbers 1 and 2, respectively.
The Navigators saw it for 2½ quarters in the semifinals of the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament in December against Class A No. 4 Lincoln Pius X, and they almost wiped out a 21-point, first-half deficit before the Thunderbolts hung on for a nine-point victory.
Abdelkarim and Brown rung up 42 points together in the second half of that game and ended up with 29 and 24, respectively.
On Saturday, that kind of high performance was there from start to finish in North Star’s 67-58 upset win at No. 5 Omaha Central, a triumph coach Tony Quattrocchi calls one of the best in school history during the regular season.
It took on even more significance considering North Star (9-8) had lost 55-53 in overtime to Kearney the previous night, the Navigators’ fourth setback in the previous five games.
The 6-foot-3 Abdelkarim scored 24 points, while the 6-1 Brown chipped in 21. They were a combined 19-of-22 at the free-throw line as they helped secure the win down the stretch and maintain the lead North Star held throughout after sprinting to a 23-12 margin after one quarter.
A two-hour shootaround before Saturday’s road trip to Central set the tone for the Navigators to shoot 60% from the field (21-of-35). North Star had shot under 40% in four of the previous six games, including 38% against the Bearcats on Friday night.
“We just weren’t shooting like we were capable of and we weren’t making shots at crucial times in close games,” said the left-handed Abdelkarim, a three-year starter who is getting Division I college interest from Summit League schools and some other mid-majors.
At the shootaround, “after we finished going over the scouting report on Central, we spent the last hour just shooting, and I think it really helped us get into a rhythm early in that game,” Abdelkarim said.
Both Abdelkarim and Brown can hit spot-up threes, but they’re at their best driving to the basket, either finishing themselves or finding an open teammate for a better shot.
“We both can do multiple things,” said Brown, who is considering scholarship offers from Wayne State, Concordia and Midland to continue his career in college.
“We can both score, we can really open the court up for other people to get shots and get others involved and we both help our teammates’ confidence if they’re struggling.”
Their style seemed to play well against Central’s aggressive man-to-man defense.
“Central plays pressure man defense, and sometimes that’s better for us than teams that like to sag into the paint with their zone and cut off driving lanes,” said Quattrocchi, North Star’s only boys basketball coach since the school opened in 2003. “They were on us so tight that once Josh and Kwat were able to get past them, they were able to get to the rim and drew a lot of fouls.”
Another point of emphasis offensively has been to look inside to 6-8 sophomore Brennon Clemmons first before taking the perimeter jumper. Clemmons, who has five double-doubles (points and rebounds) this season, had 11 points and seven boards against Central and did not miss a shot, netting all five field-goal attempts and his lone foul shot.
Clemmons is one of three Gators who average in double figures; Abdelkarim is at 20.2 points per game to go with 6.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and two steals. Brown’s average is 13.2 and Clemmons is scoring 10.4 points and grabbing a team-high 8.6 rebounds.
“We needed to get Brennon more involved, get him touches inside and then kick it back outside if there’s nothing there for him,” said Quattrocchi, whose team plays road games at Omaha Burke (Wednesday) and Fremont (Friday) before finishing the regular season at home Saturday against No. 9 Papillion-La Vista South.