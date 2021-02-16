No. 1 and No. 2: North Star duo Brown and Abdelkarim team up to ring in a meaningful win

A two-hour shootaround before Saturday’s road trip to Central set the tone for the Navigators to shoot 60% from the field (21-of-35). North Star had shot under 40% in four of the previous six games, including 38% against the Bearcats on Friday night.

“We just weren’t shooting like we were capable of and we weren’t making shots at crucial times in close games,” said the left-handed Abdelkarim, a three-year starter who is getting Division I college interest from Summit League schools and some other mid-majors.

At the shootaround, “after we finished going over the scouting report on Central, we spent the last hour just shooting, and I think it really helped us get into a rhythm early in that game,” Abdelkarim said.

Both Abdelkarim and Brown can hit spot-up threes, but they’re at their best driving to the basket, either finishing themselves or finding an open teammate for a better shot.

“We both can do multiple things,” said Brown, who is considering scholarship offers from Wayne State, Concordia and Midland to continue his career in college.

“We can both score, we can really open the court up for other people to get shots and get others involved and we both help our teammates’ confidence if they’re struggling.”