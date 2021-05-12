NFHS says states can adopt shot clocks for high school games. How soon can it happen in Nebraska?

Is the shot clock on its way to high school gyms in Nebraska?

If and how soon remains unclear, but a major hurdle for supporters of the timed devices took place Wednesday when the National Federation of State High School Associations said it will allow states to integrate shot clocks beginning in 2022-23.

The process is not a quick one. Any proposal here must go through the Nebraska School Activities Association legislative process. A proposal would need clearance in two rounds of legislative district voting before the NSAA board can approve.

States will be allowed to use a 35-second shot clock.

The NFHS said schools must display time pieces that are connected to a horn, and that are distinctive from the game-clock buzzer. Guidelines also allow for corrections to the shot clock only during the shot-clock period in which an error occurred.

Shot clocks have been a hot topic in recent years, especially during state tournament time when teams like to slow down the pace. Some states, including South Dakota and Texas, have them.