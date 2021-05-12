 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NFHS says states can adopt shot clocks for high school games. How soon can it happen in Nebraska?
0 comments

NFHS says states can adopt shot clocks for high school games. How soon can it happen in Nebraska?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Yutan vs. Ponca, 3.08

Fifteen second remain in a C-2 semifinal between Yutan and Ponca, but because there is no shot clock in high school basketball, the bottom portion of the clock remains unilluminated March 8, 2019, at the Devaney Sports Center.

 Journal Star file photo

Is the shot clock on its way to high school gyms in Nebraska?

If and how soon remains unclear, but a major hurdle for supporters of the timed devices took place Wednesday when the National Federation of State High School Associations said it will allow states to integrate shot clocks beginning in 2022-23.

The process is not a quick one. Any proposal here must go through the Nebraska School Activities Association legislative process. A proposal would need clearance in two rounds of legislative district voting before the NSAA board can approve.

States will be allowed to use a 35-second shot clock.

The NFHS said schools must display time pieces that are connected to a horn, and that are distinctive from the game-clock buzzer. Guidelines also allow for corrections to the shot clock only during the shot-clock period in which an error occurred.

Shot clocks have been a hot topic in recent years, especially during state tournament time when teams like to slow down the pace. Some states, including South Dakota and Texas, have them.

However, a state high school organization, in this case the NSAA, would lose its voting rights on national legislation if it adopted protocols that go against NFHS rules and regulations. That included the shot clock, until Wednesday.

In a news release, the NFHS said it provided a committee with information, including responses to a 46-question survey sent to states that currently use a shot clock.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch the first person to dive from a moving hot air balloon

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News