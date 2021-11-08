NFHS approves NSAA waiver for shot clock to be used at Metro basketball tournaments

A sneak peek of the shot clock era in Nebraska high school basketball is coming soon.

In an experimental try, the Metro basketball tournaments will use a 35-second shot clock in late December. The National High School Federation approved a waiver request from the NSAA, Jon Dolliver with the NSAA said Monday morning.

The Metro Tournament will be played at Baxter Arena, which has a shot clock in place for Omaha basketball games.

It's another step toward a shot clock being used across the state.

The NFHS announced in May that it would allow states to integrate shot clocks beginning in 2022-23.

Texas and South Dakota are among the states that have been using shot clocks. However, prior to the NFHS May announcement, state high school organizations forfeited their voting rights on national legislation if the adopted rules that go against NFHS rules and regulations.

