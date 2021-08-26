Nebraska target and Grand Island standout Isaac Traudt to announce college commitment Saturday

The state's top boys basketball prospect for the 2022 class will make his college decision this weekend.

Grand Island's Isaac Traudt, ranked No. 54th nationally, will announce his pick at 10 a.m. — and the Huskers will be tuned in.

Nebraska is one of countless Power Five suitors for Traudt's services as a 6-foot-10 forward with supreme scoring talents at all levels.

Michigan State, Nebraska, North Carolina and Virginia are considered Traudt's most likely destinations, according to 247Sports.

Traudt was a first-team Super-Stater last season after averaging 25.3 points per game for the Islanders.

