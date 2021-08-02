Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame coach Wes Shepard dies at 94

Wes Shepard, whose influence in high school athletics administration and coaching spread over multiple decades, died Saturday at the age of 94.

A celebration of life will be held at Indian Hills Community Church in Lincoln at 11 a.m. Saturday. Memorials are suggested in Wes' name to Indian Hills Church, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame.

Shepard was inducted into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2002 and the National High School Sports Hall of Fame three years later.

His coaching career in basketball spanned 48 years. Shepard earned 519 wins, 10 district championships and numerous conference championships while coaching at Weston, Elmwood and Lincoln Christian. He led the 1991 Lincoln Christian team to a state championship.

Shepard was also the first superintendent at Norris in 1962, and he coached a college All-American team in Europe and a professional team in China in 1982.

He continued to stay active in school activities after retiring from coaching. He was an activity bus driver, a substitute teacher and an FCA sponsor. He also ran summer basketball camps well into his upper 80s.