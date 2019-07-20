{{featured_button_text}}
Grand Island vs. Lincoln North Star, prep softball, 9.11.18

Lincoln North Star's Patia Wolfe (right) celebrates her double that drove in the Gators' sixth run against Grand Island in the opening game of a doubleheader Tuesday at Bair Softball Complex.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

Nebraska Coaches Association all-star schedule

Monday

At Lincoln North Star

6 p.m. — Girls basketball all-star game; 8 p.m. — Boys basketball all-star game.

Tuesday

At North Star

6 p.m. — Volleyball all-star match.

Wednesday

At Bowlin Stadium

5 p.m. — Softball all-star game.

Boys basketball

Red roster: Drew Bippes, Falls City Sacred Heart; Brady Danielson, York; Gage Delimont, Ainsworth; Wes Dreamer, Lincoln East; Nico Felici, Bellevue West; Jackson Hirschfeld, Centennial; Keyshawn Jenkins, Lincoln High; Jake Kudron, Omaha Skutt; Cade Reichardt, Aurora; Connor Riekenberg, Lincoln East. Head coach — Scott Lamberty, York; assistant — PJ Quinn, Mead.

Blue: Josiah Allick, Lincoln North Star; Winston Cook, Wahoo; Grant Frickenstein, Archbishop Bergan; Karson Gansebom, Bennington; Jack Goering, Grand Island Central Catholic; Jaden Horton, Lincoln High; Blake Lacey, Wahoo; Carson Schwarz, Kearney; Tanner Wietfeld, North Bend Central. Head coach — Luke Olson, Bennington; assistant — Drake Beranek, Kearney.

Girls basketball

Red: Allison Bauer, Elm Creek; Akili Felici, Bellevue West; Jayna Green, Millard North; Olivia Kastens, Papillion-La Vista South; Hannah Kelle, Lincoln Southwest; Haley Kempf, Archbishop Bergan; Kayla Luebbe, Seward; Sydney McDermott, Omaha Skutt; Brooklyn Minzel, Malcolm; Meaghan Ross, Sidney; Josey Ryan, Papillion-La Vista; Lexi Vertin, Hastings St. Cecilia. Head coach — Tyler Shaw, Sidney; assistant — Rod Henkel, Yutan.

Blue: Gracie Borer, Columbus Lakeview; Maggie Brahmer, Pierce; Abigail Clarke, Waverly; Sierra Kile, West Point-Beemer; Kaleigh Kummer, North Platte St. Pat’s; Averie Lambrecht, Waverly; Chaise Pfansteil, Millard West; Marybeth Rasmussen, South Sioux City; McKenna Sims, South Sioux City; Carlie Wetzel, West Holt. Head coach — John Cockerill, Waverly; assistant — Molly Hornbeck, South Sioux City.

Volleyball

Red: Taya Beller, Humphrey; Bree Burtwistle, Stanton; Kelsie Cada, Bishop Neumann; Jaiden Centeno, Millard West; Jaden Ferguson, Lincoln Southwest; Hayley Fox, St. Paul; Kayla Haynes, Freeman; Whitney Jensen, Northwest; Lexie Langley, Archbishop Bergan; Mara LeGrand, Papillion-La Vista South; Hope Leimbach, Lincoln Lutheran; Anna McLain, Lincoln Pius X; Camryn Opfer, Seward; Kayla Swanson, Wahoo. Head coach — Sue Wewel, Archbishop Bergan; assistant — Scott Anderson, Freeman.

Blue: Kacey Allen, Blue Hill; Michaela Bartels, Bennington; Emily Bressman, Omaha Marian; Sami Clarkson, Omaha Concordia; Emersen Cyza, Alliance; Emma Gabel, Lincoln Pius X; Emmy Grant, Millard North; Allie Kerns, Millard North; Jaydn Kleinschmidt, BDS; Elly Larson, Wahoo; Kamryn Schuler, Gretna; Fallon Stutheit, Johnson-Brock; Maddie Wieseler, Hartington Cedar Catholic; Megan Woods, Grand Island Central Catholic; Emma Worthington, Omaha Duchesne. Head coach — Lindsay Peterson, Millard North; assistant — Kristi Allen, Blue Hill.

Softball

Red: Megan Anderson, Northwest; Molly Bull, Millard South; Emma Collins, Grand Island; Cassie Coltvet, Elkhorn; Hanna Cress, Millard West; Alayna Goldsmith, Seward; Jadyn Hunt, Elkhorn; Annie Kniesche, Wayne; Hannah Norquest, York; Sydney Petersen, Millard North; Emily Reid, Gretna; Kenzie Roy, Norris; Madeline Vejvoda, Papillion-La Vista; Elise Warneke, Omaha Skutt; Holly Williams, Grand Island. Head coach — Pete Theoharis, Hastings; assistant — Chad Perkins, Omaha Marian.

Blue: Sidney Biggerstaff, Wayne; Lexie Black, Millard West; Lilly Cast, Centennial; Hadley Chvatal, Bishop Neumann; Sidney Doty, Lincoln Southeast; Au Jenai Gregory, Papillion-La Vista South; Macy Homes, Wahoo; Emma Maple, Milford; Mikayla Paulson, Fremont; Mickayla Sheets, Grand Island; McKenzie Steiner, Lincoln Southwest; Taylor Stuhr, Bishop Neumann; Lynsey Tucker, Lincoln Pius X; Taylor Wakefield, Arlington; Patia Wolfe, Lincoln North Star. Head coach — Dave Brabec, Bishop Neumann; assistant — Jake Polk, Centennial.

0
0
0
0
0