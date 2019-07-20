Nebraska Coaches Association all-star schedule
Monday
At Lincoln North Star
6 p.m. — Girls basketball all-star game; 8 p.m. — Boys basketball all-star game.
Tuesday
At North Star
6 p.m. — Volleyball all-star match.
Wednesday
At Bowlin Stadium
5 p.m. — Softball all-star game.
Boys basketball
Red roster: Drew Bippes, Falls City Sacred Heart; Brady Danielson, York; Gage Delimont, Ainsworth; Wes Dreamer, Lincoln East; Nico Felici, Bellevue West; Jackson Hirschfeld, Centennial; Keyshawn Jenkins, Lincoln High; Jake Kudron, Omaha Skutt; Cade Reichardt, Aurora; Connor Riekenberg, Lincoln East. Head coach — Scott Lamberty, York; assistant — PJ Quinn, Mead.
Blue: Josiah Allick, Lincoln North Star; Winston Cook, Wahoo; Grant Frickenstein, Archbishop Bergan; Karson Gansebom, Bennington; Jack Goering, Grand Island Central Catholic; Jaden Horton, Lincoln High; Blake Lacey, Wahoo; Carson Schwarz, Kearney; Tanner Wietfeld, North Bend Central. Head coach — Luke Olson, Bennington; assistant — Drake Beranek, Kearney.
Girls basketball
Red: Allison Bauer, Elm Creek; Akili Felici, Bellevue West; Jayna Green, Millard North; Olivia Kastens, Papillion-La Vista South; Hannah Kelle, Lincoln Southwest; Haley Kempf, Archbishop Bergan; Kayla Luebbe, Seward; Sydney McDermott, Omaha Skutt; Brooklyn Minzel, Malcolm; Meaghan Ross, Sidney; Josey Ryan, Papillion-La Vista; Lexi Vertin, Hastings St. Cecilia. Head coach — Tyler Shaw, Sidney; assistant — Rod Henkel, Yutan.
Blue: Gracie Borer, Columbus Lakeview; Maggie Brahmer, Pierce; Abigail Clarke, Waverly; Sierra Kile, West Point-Beemer; Kaleigh Kummer, North Platte St. Pat’s; Averie Lambrecht, Waverly; Chaise Pfansteil, Millard West; Marybeth Rasmussen, South Sioux City; McKenna Sims, South Sioux City; Carlie Wetzel, West Holt. Head coach — John Cockerill, Waverly; assistant — Molly Hornbeck, South Sioux City.
Volleyball
Red: Taya Beller, Humphrey; Bree Burtwistle, Stanton; Kelsie Cada, Bishop Neumann; Jaiden Centeno, Millard West; Jaden Ferguson, Lincoln Southwest; Hayley Fox, St. Paul; Kayla Haynes, Freeman; Whitney Jensen, Northwest; Lexie Langley, Archbishop Bergan; Mara LeGrand, Papillion-La Vista South; Hope Leimbach, Lincoln Lutheran; Anna McLain, Lincoln Pius X; Camryn Opfer, Seward; Kayla Swanson, Wahoo. Head coach — Sue Wewel, Archbishop Bergan; assistant — Scott Anderson, Freeman.
Blue: Kacey Allen, Blue Hill; Michaela Bartels, Bennington; Emily Bressman, Omaha Marian; Sami Clarkson, Omaha Concordia; Emersen Cyza, Alliance; Emma Gabel, Lincoln Pius X; Emmy Grant, Millard North; Allie Kerns, Millard North; Jaydn Kleinschmidt, BDS; Elly Larson, Wahoo; Kamryn Schuler, Gretna; Fallon Stutheit, Johnson-Brock; Maddie Wieseler, Hartington Cedar Catholic; Megan Woods, Grand Island Central Catholic; Emma Worthington, Omaha Duchesne. Head coach — Lindsay Peterson, Millard North; assistant — Kristi Allen, Blue Hill.
Softball
Red: Megan Anderson, Northwest; Molly Bull, Millard South; Emma Collins, Grand Island; Cassie Coltvet, Elkhorn; Hanna Cress, Millard West; Alayna Goldsmith, Seward; Jadyn Hunt, Elkhorn; Annie Kniesche, Wayne; Hannah Norquest, York; Sydney Petersen, Millard North; Emily Reid, Gretna; Kenzie Roy, Norris; Madeline Vejvoda, Papillion-La Vista; Elise Warneke, Omaha Skutt; Holly Williams, Grand Island. Head coach — Pete Theoharis, Hastings; assistant — Chad Perkins, Omaha Marian.
Blue: Sidney Biggerstaff, Wayne; Lexie Black, Millard West; Lilly Cast, Centennial; Hadley Chvatal, Bishop Neumann; Sidney Doty, Lincoln Southeast; Au Jenai Gregory, Papillion-La Vista South; Macy Homes, Wahoo; Emma Maple, Milford; Mikayla Paulson, Fremont; Mickayla Sheets, Grand Island; McKenzie Steiner, Lincoln Southwest; Taylor Stuhr, Bishop Neumann; Lynsey Tucker, Lincoln Pius X; Taylor Wakefield, Arlington; Patia Wolfe, Lincoln North Star. Head coach — Dave Brabec, Bishop Neumann; assistant — Jake Polk, Centennial.