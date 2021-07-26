NCA all-stars: Notes from Monday's boys all-star game, including Kwat's North Star swan song

Kwat Abdelkarim has hit some clutch shots in Lincoln North Star's gym before.

He added a couple more Monday night.

The former Navigator scored 13 points in leading the Red team to a 103-78 victory against the Blues in the Nebraska Coaches Association boys all-star basketball game.

"It was really fun to play here because it's my last time playing at North Star," said Abdelkarim, who averaged 19.5 points per game as a senior. "I thought my district game here against North Platte was my last game, but got to play one more time, so that's pretty fun."

The Red squad led by double-digits for most of the game, including a 20-point lead early in the third quarter. The Blue team went on a 10-0 run and later got to within eight on a floater by Yutan's Brady Timm with seven-plus minutes remaining.

But the 6-foot-3 Abdelkarim had a quick answer, hitting a three from the left wing to steal away some of the momentum.

His team followed with a 16-4 run to take control.

"I thought my shot was kind of falling throughout warmups and I was feeling it, so when Brady (Timm) put his hand down, I just let it go," Abdelkarim said.