NCA all-star games set for July have been canceled
Donovan Williams

Lincoln North Star's Donovan Williams (left) has been selected to the Nebraska Coaches Association boys basketball all-star roster this summer.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

The Nebraska Coaches Association all-star games set for July will not take place, the NCA announced Tuesday.

"With great sadness, but with the intention of protecting student-athletes, coaches, family members and the communities they live (and) work in, the 2020 all-star games will not be played," the NCA announced via Twitter.

The announcement comes on the same day the NCA revealed the players for the boys basketball game, which was set to feature Lincoln North Star's Donovan Williams (Oklahoma State) and Omaha Central's Latrell Wrightsell Jr. (Cal State Fullerton).

NCA all-star week brings together most of the state's top seniors in basketball, volleyball and softball. This year's games featured many athletes set to compete at the Division I level in college, including basketball players Morgan Maly (Creighton) and Jayme Horan (Creighton), and volleyball players Kalynn Meyer (Nebraska), McKenna Ruch (Omaha) and Mattie Johnson (South Dakota).

The games were scheduled to take place the week of July 20 in Lincoln.

Sports reporter

Ron Powell is a longtime prep writer for the Journal Star. He covers high school football, boys basketball and track as well as state college football and Husker and professional tennis.

