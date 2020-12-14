Mount Michael at Norris boys basketball game postponed; NSAA updates fan protocols

One of the biggest December games in Class B boys basketball this year is being pushed into the 2021 portion of the season.
The contest between No. 1 Mount Michael and No. 4 Norris at Norris Middle School scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed “due to precautions related to COVID-19,” Norris athletic director Mitchell Stine wrote in an email Monday morning.
After a delayed start to the season because of a health directive that shut down winter high school sports for three weeks in Lancaster County, Norris opened the season with a 62-50 win at Blair on Saturday. Mount Michael is off to a 3-0 start, including a 67-49 win over defending state champion Omaha Skutt on Dec. 3.
As of Monday morning, Norris is still scheduled to host Seward for a boys and girls doubleheader Friday.
NSAA updates protocols: Schools may allow grandparents to attend high school sporting events, the NSAA announced Monday.
The update in COVID-19 fan protocols comes after Gov. Pete Ricketts announced the state's move to "orange phase" in the directed health measure.
Lincoln Public Schools is limiting fan attendance to two spectators per competitor, and both must be from the same household.
