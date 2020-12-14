Mount Michael at Norris basketball game postponed

One of the biggest December games in Class B boys basketball this year is being pushed into the 2021 portion of the season.

The contest between No. 1 Mount Michael Benedictine and No. 4 Norris at Norris Middle School scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed “due to precautions related to COVID-19,” Norris athletic director Mitchell Stine wrote in an email Monday morning.

After a delayed start to the season because of a health directive that shut down winter high school sports for three weeks in Lancaster County, Norris opened the season with a 62-50 win at Blair Saturday. Mount Michael is off to a 3-0 start, including a 67-49 win over defending state champion Omaha Skutt on Dec. 3.

As of Monday morning, Norris is still scheduled to host Seward for a boys and girls doubleheader Friday.

