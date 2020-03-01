Monday's Class A boys district final previews: LNE looks to consolidate upset win over Papio. South with a district title

A-5: Lincoln Northeast (11-15) at Elkhorn (16-7), 7 p.m. – Led by junior Pierce Bazil’s 29 points, Northeast shocked the state with a fourth quarter comeback that toppled No. 4 Papillion-La Vista South 54-52 in the semifinals Saturday, changing the wildcard scenario drastically going into the district finals. The Rockets went winless two years ago, so a spot in the state tournament would be huge for seniors like guards Carson Busch and Jake Bard and center Reece Fuchs, all of whom saw significant playing time as sophomores on that squad. Elkhorn improved to 3-2 against Class A competition this season with a 40-39 win over Millard West Saturday behind 20 points from 6-4 senior Caden Schutte.

A-1: Lincoln Southeast (14-10) at No. 3 Bellevue West (20-3), 7 p.m. – Bellevue West shot 61 percent in posting a 76-54 win at Southeast on Feb. 18. The Thunderbirds are state championship contenders with junior Super-State point guard Chucky Hepburn (Wisconsin recruit) and the Fidler brothers on the wing – 6-4 senior Louis Fidler and 6-6 junior Frankie Fidler, the main ingredients of an offense that averages 70 points per game. The Knights need to slow down Bellevue West’s transition attack and find scoring outside of 6-4 junior Ajantae Hogan to keep pace.