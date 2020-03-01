Monday's Class A boys district final previews: LNE looks to consolidate upset win over Papio. South with a district title

A-5: Lincoln Northeast (11-15) at Elkhorn (16-7), 7 p.m. – Led by junior Pierce Bazil’s 29 points, Northeast shocked the state with a fourth quarter comeback that toppled No. 4 Papillion-La Vista South 54-52 in the semifinals Saturday, changing the wildcard scenario drastically going into the district finals. The Rockets went winless two years ago, so a spot in the state tournament would be huge for seniors like guards Carson Busch and Jake Bard and center Reece Fuchs, all of whom saw significant playing time as sophomores on that squad. Elkhorn improved to 3-2 against Class A competition this season with a 40-39 win over Millard West Saturday behind 20 points from 6-4 senior Caden Schutte.
A-1: Lincoln Southeast (14-10) at No. 3 Bellevue West (20-3), 7 p.m. – Bellevue West shot 61 percent in posting a 76-54 win at Southeast on Feb. 18. The Thunderbirds are state championship contenders with junior Super-State point guard Chucky Hepburn (Wisconsin recruit) and the Fidler brothers on the wing – 6-4 senior Louis Fidler and 6-6 junior Frankie Fidler, the main ingredients of an offense that averages 70 points per game. The Knights need to slow down Bellevue West’s transition attack and find scoring outside of 6-4 junior Ajantae Hogan to keep pace.
A-3: Gretna (11-12) at No. 1 Omaha Central (20-3), 7 p.m. – Gretna coach Brad Feeken knows how to prepare teams for the postseason, guiding the Dragons to two Class B state titles, a state runner-up and four state semifinal appearances in his time there. That was never more evident than Saturday when the Dragons slowed down North Star’s fast break attack in a 46-42 upset of the No. 10 Navigators, an effort also helped by 29 points from Gretna 6-5 senior Ely Doble. Reining in Central’s high-octane offense will be even more challenging as Latrell Wrightsell Jr. and Max Polk are one of the top guard duos in the state. They combined for 44 points in Central’s semifinal win over Elkhorn South.
A-6: No. 9 Grand Island (17-7) at No. 7 Creighton Prep (18-7), 7 p.m. – The Islanders have won nine straight, a string that includes a 57-54 win at Creighton Prep on Feb. 8 when Isaac Traudt hit a 30-footer as time expired for the game-winner. Traudt, a 6-8 sophomore (17 PPG), and 6-5 senior Them Koang (19 PPG, 10 RPG) have been difficult to slow down during the 9-0 stretch. Three players average 11 points per game for the balanced Junior Jays – 6-5 junior Nebraska football recruiting target AJ Rollins, 6-5 senior wing Spencer Schomers and 6-foot junior guard Brendan Buckley.