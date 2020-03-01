You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Monday's area boys district final previews: Defending state titlists Auburn, H/LHF, Johnson-Brock playing for return trips
View Comments

Monday's area boys district final previews: Defending state titlists Auburn, H/LHF, Johnson-Brock playing for return trips

{{featured_button_text}}

Class C-1

C1-2 at Waverly: No. 1 Auburn (25-0) vs. Aquinas (13-11), 7 p.m.: Aquinas pulled off the biggest upset of subdistricts with a 53-52 win over No. 2 North Bend Central behind 17 points each from 6-foot-4 junior Rylan Chromy and 6-0 senior Braden Smith. Auburn, the defending state champions who beat North Bend Central in last year’s title game, look to all-state Cam Binder and 6-8 senior Josh Lambert to lead the way for a return trip to state.

C1-8 at York: No. 4 Kearney Catholic (17-7) vs. No. 7 Bishop Neumann (18-5), 7 p.m.: While Aquinas coach Trevor Weiss will be trying to win a district title at Waverly, his father, Neumann coach Mike Weiss, will be attempting to do the same against a Kearney Catholic team that features one of the best sophomores in the state in 6-4 Brett Mahony (16.8 points per game). Neumann faced another standout sophomore in the subdistrict finals — 6-3 Cale Jacobsen — pulling out a 52-43 triumph behind 19 points from Taylen Pospisil.

Class C-2

C2-3 at Columbus High School: No. 4 Sutton (22-2) vs. No. 6 Oakland-Craig (17-8), 7 p.m.: It’s a rematch of the C-2 state football finals won by Oakland-Craig, which should give the Mustangs a little extra incentive. Sutton rolled past No. 10 Doniphan-Trumbull 73-49 in the subdistrict final for the Mustangs’ 17th straight win, an effort led by Cade Wiseman’s 22 points. Oakland-Craig will be looking to get back on track after a 55-39 loss to No. 2 Yutan in the subdistrict final. O-C is 4-5 in its last nine games.

C2-8 at Holdrege: No. 8 Centennial (20-4) vs. Dundy County-Stratton (20-4), 7 p.m.: Centennial posted a solid 16-point win in the subdistrict final over Tri County behind 15 points each from Jake Bargen and Cooper Gierhan and 13 more by Caleb Horne. Dundy County-Stratton is led by 6-2 senior Michael Frederick who averages a team-high 14.8 points and 7.3 rebounds.

Class D-1

D1-2 at Midland University, Fremont: No. 1 Humphrey/LHF (23-3) vs. Elmwood-Murdock (12-13), 7 p.m.: Humphrey/LHF looks like a team on a mission to defend its D-1 state title. The Bulldogs have four players who average double-figure points, topped by the three Sjuts brothers — 6-4 sophomore Jason Sjuts (14.9 PPG), 6-4 sophomore Jacob Sjuts (10.2 PPG) and 6-5 senior Tyler Sjuts (10.0 PPG). The Bulldogs have 5-9 senior Bret Hanis at point guard who averages 12.5 points, 2.8 assists and 2.5 steals a contest. Elmwood-Murdock has won five straight, getting past Southern 49-46 in the subdistrict final as Reid Fletcher and Noah Willey each had 12 points.

Class D-2

D2-7 at Weeping Water: No. 5 Johnson-Brock (17-8) vs. No. 6 Mead (9-10), 7 p.m.: This is the teams’ third meeting in 10 days as J-B won the previous two encounters by 10 and 16 points. Johnson-Brock, the defending state champions, appear to be peaking at the right time after an impressive 24-point win over Parkview Christian in the subdistrict final, a victory led by all-state senior Ty Hahn’s 21 points and 20 more from 6-3 sophomore Kade Davis.

D2-8 at Shelby-Rising City: No. 8 Deshler (16-7) vs. No. 10 Randolph (16-7), 6 p.m.: The Deshler defense held its two subdistrict opponents — Red Cloud and Silver Lake — to 13 and 20 points. Junior Trenton Buescher and senior Adam Roth pace the Dragons’ offensively with 13.2 and 12.0 scoring averages, respectively. Randolph, 11-1 in its last 12 games, is led by 5-11 senior guard Jamison Svehla’s 15.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

High school boys basketball logo 2014
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports reporter

Ron Powell is a longtime prep writer for the Journal Star. He covers high school football, boys basketball and track as well as state college football and Husker and professional tennis.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News