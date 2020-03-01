Monday's area boys district final previews: Defending state titlists Auburn, H/LHF, Johnson-Brock playing for return trips

Class C-1
C1-2 at Waverly: No. 1 Auburn (25-0) vs. Aquinas (13-11), 7 p.m.: Aquinas pulled off the biggest upset of subdistricts with a 53-52 win over No. 2 North Bend Central behind 17 points each from 6-foot-4 junior Rylan Chromy and 6-0 senior Braden Smith. Auburn, the defending state champions who beat North Bend Central in last year’s title game, look to all-state Cam Binder and 6-8 senior Josh Lambert to lead the way for a return trip to state.
C1-8 at York: No. 4 Kearney Catholic (17-7) vs. No. 7 Bishop Neumann (18-5), 7 p.m.: While Aquinas coach Trevor Weiss will be trying to win a district title at Waverly, his father, Neumann coach Mike Weiss, will be attempting to do the same against a Kearney Catholic team that features one of the best sophomores in the state in 6-4 Brett Mahony (16.8 points per game). Neumann faced another standout sophomore in the subdistrict finals — 6-3 Cale Jacobsen — pulling out a 52-43 triumph behind 19 points from Taylen Pospisil.
Class C-2
C2-3 at Columbus High School: No. 4 Sutton (22-2) vs. No. 6 Oakland-Craig (17-8), 7 p.m.: It’s a rematch of the C-2 state football finals won by Oakland-Craig, which should give the Mustangs a little extra incentive. Sutton rolled past No. 10 Doniphan-Trumbull 73-49 in the subdistrict final for the Mustangs’ 17th straight win, an effort led by Cade Wiseman’s 22 points. Oakland-Craig will be looking to get back on track after a 55-39 loss to No. 2 Yutan in the subdistrict final. O-C is 4-5 in its last nine games.
C2-8 at Holdrege: No. 8 Centennial (20-4) vs. Dundy County-Stratton (20-4), 7 p.m.: Centennial posted a solid 16-point win in the subdistrict final over Tri County behind 15 points each from Jake Bargen and Cooper Gierhan and 13 more by Caleb Horne. Dundy County-Stratton is led by 6-2 senior Michael Frederick who averages a team-high 14.8 points and 7.3 rebounds.
Class D-1
D1-2 at Midland University, Fremont: No. 1 Humphrey/LHF (23-3) vs. Elmwood-Murdock (12-13), 7 p.m.: Humphrey/LHF looks like a team on a mission to defend its D-1 state title. The Bulldogs have four players who average double-figure points, topped by the three Sjuts brothers — 6-4 sophomore Jason Sjuts (14.9 PPG), 6-4 sophomore Jacob Sjuts (10.2 PPG) and 6-5 senior Tyler Sjuts (10.0 PPG). The Bulldogs have 5-9 senior Bret Hanis at point guard who averages 12.5 points, 2.8 assists and 2.5 steals a contest. Elmwood-Murdock has won five straight, getting past Southern 49-46 in the subdistrict final as Reid Fletcher and Noah Willey each had 12 points.
Class D-2
D2-7 at Weeping Water: No. 5 Johnson-Brock (17-8) vs. No. 6 Mead (9-10), 7 p.m.: This is the teams’ third meeting in 10 days as J-B won the previous two encounters by 10 and 16 points. Johnson-Brock, the defending state champions, appear to be peaking at the right time after an impressive 24-point win over Parkview Christian in the subdistrict final, a victory led by all-state senior Ty Hahn’s 21 points and 20 more from 6-3 sophomore Kade Davis.
D2-8 at Shelby-Rising City: No. 8 Deshler (16-7) vs. No. 10 Randolph (16-7), 6 p.m.: The Deshler defense held its two subdistrict opponents — Red Cloud and Silver Lake — to 13 and 20 points. Junior Trenton Buescher and senior Adam Roth pace the Dragons’ offensively with 13.2 and 12.0 scoring averages, respectively. Randolph, 11-1 in its last 12 games, is led by 5-11 senior guard Jamison Svehla’s 15.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.