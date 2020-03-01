Monday's area boys district final previews: Defending state titlists Auburn, H/LHF, Johnson-Brock playing for return trips

Class C-1

C1-2 at Waverly: No. 1 Auburn (25-0) vs. Aquinas (13-11), 7 p.m.: Aquinas pulled off the biggest upset of subdistricts with a 53-52 win over No. 2 North Bend Central behind 17 points each from 6-foot-4 junior Rylan Chromy and 6-0 senior Braden Smith. Auburn, the defending state champions who beat North Bend Central in last year’s title game, look to all-state Cam Binder and 6-8 senior Josh Lambert to lead the way for a return trip to state.

C1-8 at York: No. 4 Kearney Catholic (17-7) vs. No. 7 Bishop Neumann (18-5), 7 p.m.: While Aquinas coach Trevor Weiss will be trying to win a district title at Waverly, his father, Neumann coach Mike Weiss, will be attempting to do the same against a Kearney Catholic team that features one of the best sophomores in the state in 6-4 Brett Mahony (16.8 points per game). Neumann faced another standout sophomore in the subdistrict finals — 6-3 Cale Jacobsen — pulling out a 52-43 triumph behind 19 points from Taylen Pospisil.

