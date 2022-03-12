Missed shot in 2020 'fuel' for Jasen Green, who responds with back-to-back titles at Millard North

Hunter Sallis was trapped.

Sallis, the former Millard North standout, had picked up his dribble with no angle at a shot and two Bellevue West defenders on his hip. Time was trickling away fast in the 2020 Class A title game.

He slipped a pass to Jasen Green. Then a sophomore, Green wasn't routinely asked to be the team's go-to scoring threat — he could do it, sure, but there's only so many shots to go around on a team that had upperclassmen Sallis (now at Gonzaga), Max Murrell (Stanford), Saint Thomas (Loyola Chicago) and Jadin Johnson (Old Dominion).

Yet, here he was, dribbling baseline with his team trailing by two points with five seconds left in a white-knuckle title game. Just before time expired, he floated a shot up toward the rim.

It missed. Short. Green sank to his knees as Bellevue West players rushed to their bench to celebrate one of the most improbable comebacks in Class A title game history (Millard North led by as many as 14 points in the fourth quarter).

"It felt awful," Green recalled Saturday.

On this day, Green sat a podium inside Pinnacle Bank Arena with strings of the net around his neck and a championship plaque in front of him. Again.

Millard North's 67-57 win against Bellevue West on Saturday marked back-to-back triumphs against the Thunderbirds in the state championship game.

Green was at the center of both campaigns. A 6-foot-8 forward Creighton recruit, he averaged 17.6 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks as a senior this season, building off a similarly impressive junior year.

Naturally, that sequence, a difficult shot from the side of the rim with no backboard to use as a crutch, stuck around awhile in Green's mind.

"The 2020 shot is what fueled me," Green said. "Just knowing that I missed the shot that could have put us into overtime in that state championship kind of fueled me for that next year. Even this year, I still remember what it feels like."

Millard North coach Tim Cannon notes Green's game has "constantly improved" in recent years. But his contribution to the team goes deeper than that.

"First off, he's good as gold as a person and as a student," Cannon said. "You're not going to find anyone better."

Green, an energetic and personable personality, also became the face of leadership for Millard North.

"Jasen as a leader became way more vocal and he held guys accountable," Cannon said. "If you're not playing defense the right way, if you're not running the play right, he'd say something. And he'd say it pretty loud this year and I loved that. It helps your coaching so much because he's telling them the right thing."

It's impossible to tell what could have happened had Green's shot fallen in 2020, and perhaps that's the most painful part.

But the response — back-to-back state title wins — surely eases the sting.

"I had to step up a lot more as a leader and I got what I had to get done, done," Green said.

