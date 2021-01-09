Missed opportunities bog down Class A No. 10 North Star boys in loss to Gretna

GRETNA — Despite all its complexities, the game of basketball can be reduced to a simple concept: the team that creates the most scoring opportunities typically has the best chance of winning the game.
However, as the Class A No. 10 Lincoln North Star boys basketball team experienced, opportunities don’t always translate into points. Despite attempting 15 more field goals than Gretna, the Class A No. 10 Navigators couldn’t make the most of their chances in a 39-37 loss Saturday night in Gretna.
“What you have to do when you play against the zone is make shots, and we shot (more) shots than Gretna,” North Star head coach Tony Quattrocchi said. “We just didn’t make enough to win this game, and it was as simple as that.”
The goal for Gretna (6-4) throughout the game was to slow the tempo down and force North Star (3-4) to play half-court offense, while also draining the clock during its own offensive possessions.
The Dragons put their plan into action immediately, as North Star went 11 in-game minutes before recording its first field goal, a layup from senior Josh Brown. Gretna’s 2-3 zone defense suffocated nearly every Gator drive in the lane, and the Dragons took a 19-11 lead into halftime.
“Gretna does a great job of running their system to a T,” Quattrocchi said. “They really have a culture of what they do on both offense and defense.”
Senior guard Kwat Abdelkarim found success early in the third quarter as he added to his team-high 17 points, and North Star soon narrowed the deficit to 28-25 when Antallah Sandlin-El hit a three-pointer to open the fourth quarter.
The fourth quarter was emblematic of the two team’s differing offensive nights, as North Star attempted 13 shots in the final period, while Gretna attempted just three. The Dragons had an efficient 14-for-30 (46.7%) shooting night overall, led by 14 points from freshman Landon Pokorski.
Meanwhile, North Star shot 13-for-45 (29%) and 4-for-21 from three-point range as the Gators nearly secured an improbable late comeback. After forcing a pair of turnovers with under a minute remaining, a potentially game-tying three-pointer from Brown rimmed out and Gretna made two late free throws to secure the 39-37 victory.
“I was proud of the fact they came back and had a chance to win the game at the end because we were struggling so much shooting the ball,” Quattrocchi said. “But they hung in there, they were resilient and everybody’s attitude was good.”
North Star girls 57, Gretna 44
Three different Gators finished with double-digit scoring as No. 9 North Star (5-2) defeated No. 8 Gretna. Abby Krieser led the way with 17 points, Dyvine Harris added 12 and Sammy Leu followed with 10, while Grace Huntwork led Gretna (6-5) with 11 points.