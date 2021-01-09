Missed opportunities bog down Class A No. 10 North Star boys in loss to Gretna

GRETNA — Despite all its complexities, the game of basketball can be reduced to a simple concept: the team that creates the most scoring opportunities typically has the best chance of winning the game.

However, as the Class A No. 10 Lincoln North Star boys basketball team experienced, opportunities don’t always translate into points. Despite attempting 15 more field goals than Gretna, the Class A No. 10 Navigators couldn’t make the most of their chances in a 39-37 loss Saturday night in Gretna.

“What you have to do when you play against the zone is make shots, and we shot (more) shots than Gretna,” North Star head coach Tony Quattrocchi said. “We just didn’t make enough to win this game, and it was as simple as that.”

The goal for Gretna (6-4) throughout the game was to slow the tempo down and force North Star (3-4) to play half-court offense, while also draining the clock during its own offensive possessions.

The Dragons put their plan into action immediately, as North Star went 11 in-game minutes before recording its first field goal, a layup from senior Josh Brown. Gretna’s 2-3 zone defense suffocated nearly every Gator drive in the lane, and the Dragons took a 19-11 lead into halftime.