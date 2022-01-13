Millikan drops 35, but Wahoo's third-quarter rip too much for Platteview to overcome

WAHOO — While the loudest cheer on Thursday night may have been when the Wahoo students heard over the speakers in warmups that they had no school Friday, the Warriors' boys basketball team gave its fans plenty to cheer about, too.

Wahoo held Class B. No. 4 Platteview to just 19 points at halftime, but the Class C-1 No. 3 Warriors had just a five-point lead.

The Warriors came out of halftime and let it rip, scoring 25 points, including three three-pointers from 6-foot-6 junior Benji Nelson. And even though Platteview junior Conner Millikan, one of the best guards in the state, scored 35 points, Wahoo’s stellar third quarter proved to be the deciding period.

The Warriors defended their home court with 67-57.

“Probably because we locked down Millikan so well, right?” said Wahoo coach Kevin Scheef talking about how they got the win. “He only ended up with what, 30? That being said, I thought we did pretty good on-ball defense on him. That tells you how special of a player he is. I think the big thing was that our kids kept composure tonight. Every time they made a little run, we answered. We hit some really big shots to stop their runs.”