Millikan drops 35, but Wahoo's third-quarter rip too much for Platteview to overcome

WAHOO — While the loudest cheer on Thursday night may have been when the Wahoo students heard over the speakers in warmups that they had no school Friday, the Warriors' boys basketball team gave its fans plenty to cheer about, too.
Wahoo held Class B. No. 4 Platteview to just 19 points at halftime, but the Class C-1 No. 3 Warriors had just a five-point lead.
The Warriors came out of halftime and let it rip, scoring 25 points, including three three-pointers from 6-foot-6 junior Benji Nelson. And even though Platteview junior Conner Millikan, one of the best guards in the state, scored 35 points, Wahoo’s stellar third quarter proved to be the deciding period.
The Warriors defended their home court with 67-57.
“Probably because we locked down Millikan so well, right?” said Wahoo coach Kevin Scheef talking about how they got the win. “He only ended up with what, 30? That being said, I thought we did pretty good on-ball defense on him. That tells you how special of a player he is. I think the big thing was that our kids kept composure tonight. Every time they made a little run, we answered. We hit some really big shots to stop their runs.”
Millikan may star on the court as an underclassmen but Wahoo has impressive underclassmen, too.
Sophomore Marcus Glock averages nearly 14 points per game, and he put his imprint on the game quickly, scoring nine first quarter-points including two three-pointers. Glock also cut well without the ball throughout the game, and he finished with 16 points as did Nelson.
“They’re a great team and Conner Millikan is a great player,” Glock said. “We knew going in it was going to be a good test for us. Our coaches put us in a good position to succeed. Benji shot the heck out of it tonight and our whole team played great defense. I’m just really proud of everybody.”
Wahoo (11-1) has only lost once this season, to No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood. Scheef said he still would like to see more consistency across the board.
“We’ve been a really up-and-down team at times," he said. "We played pretty well Tuesday against Blair, and I thought tonight was a really nice step and win for us. There’s a lot of season left, and we just have to keep getting better every time out.”
Platteview (8-5) has lost four games in a row, all against ranked opponents.
