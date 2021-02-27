Millard South closes strong as late free throws spell difference in win over Lincoln Northest

This time, the Millard South boys basketball team finished a win.
Two weeks after a 10-point lead with under five minutes left slipped away at Lincoln Northeast, the Patriots returned to Ed Johnson Gym on Saturday and refused to surrender a fourth-quarter advantage in a 52-43 win in an A-6 semifinal game.
Millard South (10-11) advances to Monday’s championship game at No. 6 Papillion-La Vista (7 p.m. tip).
“Our guys were really happy with the draw when it came out,” said Millard South coach Tim Leuschen, whose team knocked off No. 7 Omaha Westside last Saturday after falling to Northeast 73-60 in overtime on Feb. 13.
“Things didn’t go the way we wanted two weeks ago. We put ourselves in a really good position and didn’t make free throws down the stretch,” Leuschen said. “We handled that situation much better this time and hit them (free throws) we needed them.”
Jack Cooper, a 6-foot-6 senior, led the free-throw parade by hitting 10-of-12 in the final eight minutes to finish with a game-high 15 points. He missed two straight with the Patriots holding a 44-39 lead with 1:18 left.
But Northeast missed a three-pointer on the other end to keep the deficit at five, then Millard South sank all eight of its remaining foul shots to eventually open up an 11-point margin with 31 seconds left.
Millard South was clinging to a 29-27 lead with 6:29 left in the game after a coast-to-coast driving layup by the Rockets’ leading scorer Pierce Bazil, just his second basket of the game.
The Patriots answered with a 7-0 run to regain control after leading by as many as nine in the third quarter. A three-point play by Gage Stenger (11 points) started the string, then Cooper hit both ends of a 1-and-1 before getting a steal and a layup on Northeast’s next possession to push the lead to 36-27 with 5:05 left in the game.
Will Cooper, a 6-5 freshman, added 13 points for the Patriots, 10 of which came in the first half to lead his team to a 19-16 lead at intermission. He was 3-of-5 from beyond the arc.
Bazil scored 12 of his 13 points in the fourth quarter as he tried to replicate his fourth quarter and overtime heroics two weeks ago when he went off for 23 of his 34 points during that span to launch the Rockets (14-7) to the come-from-behind victory.
A physical, harassing Millard South defense held Bazil (21.3 points per game average coming into Saturday) to just one point in the first three quarters, forcing him to miss his first nine shot attempts from the field.
“Millard South was tough tonight, and tough wins this time of the year,” Northeast coach Monte Ritchie said. “They’re (Millard South) really well-coached and they were prepared. To our guys’ credit, they never gave up, they kept chipping away. But Millard South hit free throws tonight.”
Junior guard Zander Beard paced the Rockets with 14 points, 12 of which came in the first half. Connor Renard, a 6-7 senior, posted a double-double in his final high school game with 10 points and 14 rebounds.
