Millard South closes strong as late free throws spell difference in win over Lincoln Northest

Millard South was clinging to a 29-27 lead with 6:29 left in the game after a coast-to-coast driving layup by the Rockets’ leading scorer Pierce Bazil, just his second basket of the game.

The Patriots answered with a 7-0 run to regain control after leading by as many as nine in the third quarter. A three-point play by Gage Stenger (11 points) started the string, then Cooper hit both ends of a 1-and-1 before getting a steal and a layup on Northeast’s next possession to push the lead to 36-27 with 5:05 left in the game.

Will Cooper, a 6-5 freshman, added 13 points for the Patriots, 10 of which came in the first half to lead his team to a 19-16 lead at intermission. He was 3-of-5 from beyond the arc.

Bazil scored 12 of his 13 points in the fourth quarter as he tried to replicate his fourth quarter and overtime heroics two weeks ago when he went off for 23 of his 34 points during that span to launch the Rockets (14-7) to the come-from-behind victory.

A physical, harassing Millard South defense held Bazil (21.3 points per game average coming into Saturday) to just one point in the first three quarters, forcing him to miss his first nine shot attempts from the field.