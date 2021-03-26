 Skip to main content
Millard North's Hunter Sallis announces commitment to Gonzaga
Millard North's Hunter Sallis announces commitment to Gonzaga

Millard North vs. Bellevue West, 3.13

Millard North’s Hunter Sallis throws down a second-half dunk in the Class A boys state basketball final Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

OMAHA — Hunter Sallis turned 18 years old Friday.

The Millard North star began the celebration early by picking his college destination.

Sallis announced his pledge to Gonzaga during a ceremony at Millard North High School. The 6-foot-5 point guard and the No. 6 player in the country according to 247Sports picked the Bulldogs over Creighton, Iowa State, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina, Oregon and UCLA.

Sallis was the Journal Star's Super-State honorary captain in 2020. He followed that by averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.4 steals per game as a senior in helping lead the Mustangs to their first Class A state championship.

Arguably the most sought-after recruit in state history, Sallis had 32 Division I college offers.

He picked Mark Few's program, which is currently unbeaten and ranked No. 1 in the country as it prepares to face Creighton on Sunday afternoon in the Sweet 16 in Indianapolis. 

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

