Millard North's Hunter Sallis announces commitment to Gonzaga

OMAHA — Hunter Sallis turned 18 years old Friday.

The Millard North star began the celebration early by picking his college destination.

Sallis announced his pledge to Gonzaga during a ceremony at Millard North High School. The 6-foot-5 point guard and the No. 6 player in the country according to 247Sports picked the Bulldogs over Creighton, Iowa State, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina, Oregon and UCLA.

Sallis was the Journal Star's Super-State honorary captain in 2020. He followed that by averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.4 steals per game as a senior in helping lead the Mustangs to their first Class A state championship.

Arguably the most sought-after recruit in state history, Sallis had 32 Division I college offers.

He picked Mark Few's program, which is currently unbeaten and ranked No. 1 in the country as it prepares to face Creighton on Sunday afternoon in the Sweet 16 in Indianapolis.

