Millard North turns to zone defense to stifle Southeast, post overtime comeback win

The Lincoln Southeast boys basketball team went from hardly missing in the first half to barely shooting in the second.

And while Millard North wasn't exactly the offensive juggernaut it had been in its first two games of the season, the Mustangs showed they can grind a game out if they need to.

The Class A No. 4-ranked Mustangs held Southeast to seven points after halftime, erasing a 13-point deficit and rallying for a 50-40 overtime win Friday night at Lincoln Southeast.

It was a switch to a zone defense for the normally high-flying Mustangs that left No. 6 Southeast (1-2) searching for answers. After the Knights went up 31-18 on Jake Hilkeman's three-pointer with 2:52 left in the first half, Millard North outscored Southeast 32-9 the rest of the way.

That included a 12-4 third quarter to cut a nine-point deficit down to one, and a 4-3 fourth period that saw the teams combine to go 3-for-16 from the floor.

But it was enough for a Millard North squad that had scored 72 and 81 points in its first two games, the latter a seven-point win over Lincoln Southwest.

Whether it be this game or the Southwest game — the teams in Lincoln have some amazing size," first-year Millard North coach Michael Etzelmiller said. "To win this game, in a hostile environment, is a big key for us."

Neal Mosser scored 23 points on just eight shot attempts to power the Mustangs (3-0), going 5-for-8 from the field and 11-for-11 at the free throw line. It was his right-handed runner while driving down the left lane line that tied the game at 40 with 51 seconds left in regulation.

Jacob Martin's free throws 100 seconds into the overtime period gave Millard North a 42-40 lead, its first since briefly leading by one point late in the third quarter.

Southeast scored the first eight points of the game, led by five after one quarter, and used a flurry of 13 points in in a three-minute stretch in the second quarter to go up 31-18.

But the Knights' aggressiveness against Millard North's man-to-man defense disappeared after halftime. LSE was just 3-for-21 from the floor after halftime after hitting 13 of its first 19 shots attempts in the first half. The Knights' last field goal came with 5:50 left in the fourth quarter; their last point with 1:23 left in regulation.

"We hadn't seen the 1-2-2 yet. I think (if) we hit a couple shots, we're on the other end of it" Southeast coach Joey Werning said. "We didn't shoot the ball particularly well. We had some wide-open looks, I think we passed up a couple; I think we could have hunted our shot, stepped into it a little quicker..

Bangot Dak led Southeast with 12 points, 11 rebounds, and five blocked shots, with Hilkemann scoring 12 points and adding five rebounds. Of the duo's 24 points, 19 came in the first half.

"We've just got to get back to work, and prep, and be able to do a better job of executing some things," Werning said.

