You’ve got to love what’s in store for the Millard North boys basketball team on Valentine’s Day weekend this coming season.
On Feb. 14, the Mustangs are on the road at Bellevue West in a matchup of two of the top teams in Class A entering the 2019-2020 campaign. The next day, Millard North travels to Grand Island to take IMG Academy of Bradenton Florida, the 2019 Geico High School Nationals tournament champion, in the Heartland Hoops Classic at the Heartland Events Center.
The Millard North-IMG contest was officially announced Thursday.
Millard North features three players who have Nebraska scholarship offers – 6-foot-8 senior forward Max Murrell, 6-4 junior all-state guard Hunter Sallis and 6-6 sophomore forward Jasen Green. The Mustangs added 6-4 junior point guard Jadin Johnson over the summer, a transfer from Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln who is also a Division I college prospect.
The Mustangs will be facing an IMG squad that is headlined by 6-8 senior Jalen Johnson (Duke commit), 7-0 senior Mark Williams (offers from Duke, Michigan, Ohio State, Stanford, UCLA), 6-4 senior Matthew Murrell (offers from Auburn, Florida, Mississippi, Texas) and 6-9 junior Moussa Diabate (offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Creighton Florida, Texas Tech).
Among the other Heartland Hoops Classic games on Feb. 15 will be Falls City Sacred Heart against Fullerton, Grand Island Central Catholic facing Grand Island, Auburn vs. Ogallala and BRLD taking on Hastings.