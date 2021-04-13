Millard North standout Saint Thomas commits to Loyola

Millard North first-team Super-State wing Saint Thomas ended the speculation over his college basketball recruiting by committing to Loyola on Tuesday afternoon.

Thomas, the state’s MaxPreps Player of the Year this past season, selected Loyola over offers from Mississippi State, TCU, Virginia Tech, Pepperdine, Richmond, Virginia Commonwealth, UC-Santa Barbara, South Dakota, Nebraska-Omaha and Valparaiso.

The 6-foot-7 Thomas averaged 21.2 points per game and led the Class A state champion Mustangs in both rebounding (7.9 per game) and assists (5.2). He shot 57% from the field overall, 45% from beyond the three-point line and 70% at the free-throw line.

Thomas went off for a career-high 48 points in the Mustangs’ double-overtime win against Bellevue West in the Metro Conference finals.

Check back for updates to this story

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.