Millard North standout Saint Thomas commits to Loyola

Millard North first-team Super-State wing Saint Thomas ended the speculation over his college basketball recruiting by committing to Loyola on Tuesday afternoon.
Thomas, the state’s MaxPreps Player of the Year this past season, selected Loyola over offers from Mississippi State, TCU, Virginia Tech, Pepperdine, Richmond, Virginia Commonwealth, UC-Santa Barbara, South Dakota, Nebraska-Omaha and Valparaiso.
The 6-foot-7 Thomas averaged 21.2 points per game and led the Class A state champion Mustangs in both rebounding (7.9 per game) and assists (5.2). He shot 57% from the field overall, 45% from beyond the three-point line and 70% at the free-throw line.
Thomas went off for a career-high 48 points in the Mustangs’ double-overtime win against Bellevue West in the Metro Conference finals.
Ron Powell
High school sports reporter
Ron Powell is a longtime prep writer for the Journal Star. He covers high school football, boys basketball and track as well as state college football and Husker and professional tennis.
