Millard North standout Saint Thomas commits to Loyola-Chicago

Millard North first-team Super-State wing Saint Thomas ended the speculation over his college basketball recruiting by committing to Loyola-Chicago on Tuesday afternoon.

Thomas, the state’s MaxPreps Player of the Year this past season, selected Loyola over offers from Mississippi State, TCU, Virginia Tech, Pepperdine, Richmond, Virginia Commonwealth, UC-Santa Barbara, South Dakota, Omaha and Valparaiso.

The 6-foot-7 Thomas averaged 21.2 points per game and led the Class A state champion Mustangs in both rebounding (7.9 per game) and assists (5.2). He shot 57% from the field overall, 45% from beyond the three-point line and 70% at the free-throw line.

Thomas went off for a career-high 48 points in the Mustangs’ double-overtime win against Bellevue West in the Metro Conference finals.

