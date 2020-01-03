Millard North puts on dunk-fest in Metro final triumph; top-ranked Patriot girls top Omaha Westside

RALSTON — There’s no telling if Millard North’s 12 dunks was any kind of Metro Conference boys basketball tournament record.
But the cumulative effect of all those spectacular, crowd-pleasing plays, however, did produce a tournament-first in the Mustangs’ initial Metro tourney crown.
Junior all-state guard Hunter Sallis threw down four dunks on his way to a game-high 23 points to lead the Class A No. 3 Mustangs to a 71-65 victory over No. 6 Creighton Prep in the championship game Friday at Ralston Arena.
“I love them, I love them,” Millard North coach Tim Cannon said about his team’s dunk-fest. “I used to take a guy out if he missed a dunk, but I’ve changed that because then you take away the aggressive, and then you take away the lobs and other plays that are hard to defend.”
The 6-foot-4 Sallis, one of nation’s top recruits in the class of 2021 with scholarship offers from Kansas, Oregon, Nebraska and Creighton, sounded a bit surprised after the game when told that he and his teammates dunked a dozen times with no misses.
“That’s probably the first time that’s (no misses) happened,” said a smiling Sallis, one of four Mustangs with Division I college recruiting interest. “Winning this (Metro) tournament was one of our goals before the season, and after seeing all of those top teams get upset (in the quarterfinals), it just adds to our confidence.”
Three of the top four seeds in the tournament — No. 1-ranked Omaha Central, No. 4 Omaha South and No. 5 Bellevue West — were all eliminated in the quarters.
Against Prep, Millard North (8-1) went in front for good after 6-9 Stanford signee Max Murrell’s dunk made it 16-15 with 5:58 left in the first half. Murrell slammed down all four of his field goals en route to 10 points.
The Mustangs led 29-24 at halftime after Sallis knifed through the Prep defense for a pair of driving layups to end the half. He added a tomahawk slam in the third quarter after a steal in the Mustangs’ full-court press, helping Millard North take a 46-38 lead into final period.
Another Nebraska basketball recruiting target, 6-7 sophomore Jasen Green, helped keep the surging Junior Jays (8-2) at bay in the fourth quarter. Green had eight of his 18 points in the final period, including three dunks, just enough to counter a 27-point fourth quarter by Prep.
Brendan Buckley, a 6-3 junior, scored 16 of his team-high 20 points in the final eight minutes for the Junior Jays. Junior AJ Rollins, who has a Nebraska football scholarship offer, added 18.
“They’re a really good team, they’re well-coached and they have great players,” Sallis said of Prep. “They were hanging with us even with all the plays we were making because they’d respond by also making a play. It was a good game.”
Creighton Prep hosts Millard North on Jan. 18, and coach Josh Luedtke saw enough positives from Friday’s game to be optimistic about his team’s upcoming schedule.
“We had a bunch of inexperienced guys at the beginning of the season and nobody gave us a shot to be where we were tonight in the (Metro) finals,” said Luedtke, whose team’s other loss came to No. 2 Lincoln Pius X in the season-opener.
“The great thing about this team is we still have a lot of room to grow.”
Millard South girls 54, Omaha Westside 40
In the girls championship game, the top-ranked Patriots went on a 15-0 second-quarter run to break a 17-17 tie and take a commanding 32-17 lead. Millard South (11-0) knocked down five three-pointers in the period from four different players — two from freshman Cora Olsen and single treys from freshman Mya Babbitt, sophomore Megan Belt and senior Jayme Horan, a Creighton recruit.
The 6-foot Horan finished with a game-high 14 points and teammate Maddie Krull, a 5-11 senior headed to South Dakota, added 11. Babbitt chipped in 10.
“We’re capable of exploding like that when we play defense, get the tempo up and move the ball,” said Millard South coach Bryce Meyers, whose team won the Metro title for the second time in four seasons.
Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor, a 6-3 Illinois State recruit, paced sixth-ranked Westside (9-3) with 13 points, 10 in the second half.