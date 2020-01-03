Millard North puts on dunk-fest in Metro final triumph; top-ranked Patriot girls top Omaha Westside

RALSTON — There’s no telling if Millard North’s 12 dunks was any kind of Metro Conference boys basketball tournament record.

But the cumulative effect of all those spectacular, crowd-pleasing plays, however, did produce a tournament-first in the Mustangs’ initial Metro tourney crown.

Junior all-state guard Hunter Sallis threw down four dunks on his way to a game-high 23 points to lead the Class A No. 3 Mustangs to a 71-65 victory over No. 6 Creighton Prep in the championship game Friday at Ralston Arena.

“I love them, I love them,” Millard North coach Tim Cannon said about his team’s dunk-fest. “I used to take a guy out if he missed a dunk, but I’ve changed that because then you take away the aggressive, and then you take away the lobs and other plays that are hard to defend.”

The 6-foot-4 Sallis, one of nation’s top recruits in the class of 2021 with scholarship offers from Kansas, Oregon, Nebraska and Creighton, sounded a bit surprised after the game when told that he and his teammates dunked a dozen times with no misses.