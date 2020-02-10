Millard North gearing up for 'big week' with Bellevue West showdown and Heartland Hoops Classic

By this time next week, Millard North not only may be the top-rated team in Class A boys basketball, but it could also garner attention on some national high school lists.
The No. 2 Mustangs (17-2) will get their chance to take care of things locally when they host fifth-ranked Papillion-La Vista South on Tuesday before a showdown at No. 1 Bellevue West on Friday. The latter is a matchup of two of the top junior guards in the nation: Millard North 6-foot-4 all-stater Hunter Sallis, who has college offers from Kansas, Gonzaga and Oregon, and Bellevue West Super-Stater Chucky Hepburn, who has committed to Wisconsin.
Saturday will feature the game Millard North has had circled on the calendar since late summer — a chance to play last year’s GEICO national titlist IMG Academy of Bradenton, Florida, at the 13th annual Heartland Hoops Classic at Grand Island’s Heartland Events Center. IMG Academy, ranked No. 9 nationally last week by ESPN, is 18-6 this winter after a 62-60 loss to Baltimore Poly in the East Coast Bump Showcase this past weekend.
After the Mustangs’ 80-69 win at Lincoln Northeast on Saturday, Millard North coach Tim Cannon was careful not to begin peeking at the Bellevue West-IMG Academy double quite yet.
“Papio South is big for us Tuesday, and all our focus Monday will be on them,” Cannon said. “Playing Bellevue West over there is always tough, and there should be a lot of great transition basketball in that one. We’ll start thinking about IMG as soon as the game Friday night is over.”
Sallis, who went off for 31 points in the win Saturday over the Rockets, said he and his teammates realize what’s at stake this week, which is why the games Tuesday and Friday will have the Mustangs’ full attention going into the IMG contest on Saturday.
“We know this is a big week, and that’s why we’ve been working so hard in practice the past few weeks,” Sallis said. “That’s why these next few days in practice we’re really going to go hard.”
You have free articles remaining.
Millard North’s roster reads like something you’d see at a prep school similar to IMG or the other two national programs playing in Grand Island on Saturday — Sunrise Christian Academy (No. 12 nationally with a 16-3 record) from the Wichita, Kansas, area and Bishop Walsh from Cumberland, Maryland.
Sallis is a five-star recruit nationally and a top-20 player overall in the Class of 2021. The Mustangs' Max Murrell, a 6-9 senior, has signed with Stanford. Jasen Green, a 6-7 sophomore, already has a Nebraska offer, while 6-5 senior Saint Thomas and 6-3 junior point guard Jadin Johnson are also potential Division I prospects.
IMG once again has numerous elite high school players being courted by some of the top college programs in the country. Jaden Springer, a 6-5 senior who had 18 points on Saturday against Poly, has signed with Tennessee, while 6-4 Mississippi recruit Matthew Murrell, another senior, chipped in 10.
Inside, the Ascenders can go to 6-9 junior Moussa Diabate who had 14 points on Saturday. He has offers from Arkansas, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Illinois and Maryland.
“We have something to prove (against IMG) because we feel like we can compete with anybody in the country,” Sallis said. “This is a really good opportunity for us.”
The Millard North-IMG Academy game (6:45 p.m. tipoff) is one of eight slated for Saturday at the Heartland Events Center. Some of the other more intriguing matchups are defending C-2 state champion and No. 1 BRLD taking on Class B No. 4 Hastings, C-1 No. 1 Auburn facing C-1 No. 6 Ogallala and the first-ever contest between Class A No. 9 Grand Island and C-2 No. 3 Grand Island Central Catholic to finish the day at 8:30 p.m.
“We’re fortunate that many of the teams in this year’s event are having really good seasons,” said GICC coach Tino Martinez, the Heartland Hoops Classic organizer. “I think there are a lot of extremely interesting games.”
Heartland Hoops Classic
Saturday’s games: 8:30 a.m., Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Fullerton; 10:10 a.m., Yutan vs. Elm Creek; 11:50 a.m., Mount Michael vs. Kearney; 1:30 p.m., Hastings vs. BRLD; 3:15, Ogallala vs. Auburn; 5 p.m., Bishop Walsh vs. Sunrise Christian Academy; 6:45 p.m., IMG Academy vs. Millard North; 8:30 p.m., Grand Island vs. GICC.