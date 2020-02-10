Millard North gearing up for 'big week' with Bellevue West showdown and Heartland Hoops Classic

By this time next week, Millard North not only may be the top-rated team in Class A boys basketball, but it could also garner attention on some national high school lists.

The No. 2 Mustangs (17-2) will get their chance to take care of things locally when they host fifth-ranked Papillion-La Vista South on Tuesday before a showdown at No. 1 Bellevue West on Friday. The latter is a matchup of two of the top junior guards in the nation: Millard North 6-foot-4 all-stater Hunter Sallis, who has college offers from Kansas, Gonzaga and Oregon, and Bellevue West Super-Stater Chucky Hepburn, who has committed to Wisconsin.

Saturday will feature the game Millard North has had circled on the calendar since late summer — a chance to play last year’s GEICO national titlist IMG Academy of Bradenton, Florida, at the 13th annual Heartland Hoops Classic at Grand Island’s Heartland Events Center. IMG Academy, ranked No. 9 nationally last week by ESPN, is 18-6 this winter after a 62-60 loss to Baltimore Poly in the East Coast Bump Showcase this past weekend.

After the Mustangs’ 80-69 win at Lincoln Northeast on Saturday, Millard North coach Tim Cannon was careful not to begin peeking at the Bellevue West-IMG Academy double quite yet.