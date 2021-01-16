Millard North finds its gear after rocky start, cruises past Lincoln Northeast

Millard North shot 61% from the field (36-of-59).

Most teams play zone defense against a Mustang team with four Division I college recruits. But the Rockets decided to go man-to-man, and Sallis admitted his eyes lit up at that prospect.

“If they stayed in that man, I knew I had to be aggressive going to the hole and keep crashing the glass,” said Sallis, who led a 37-15 rebounding edge for the Mustangs (13-0). “I like to attack and either create for myself or my teammates.”

In the third quarter, it was 6-7 junior Jasen Green who got going. Green, who has a Nebraska scholarship offer, netted 11 of his 17 points in that period, lifting the Mustangs to a 76-38 advantage heading into the final 8 minutes.

Millard North’s overall size advantage became more pronounced when Northeast 6-7 senior Connor Renard picked up two first-quarter fouls and had to sit out portions of the first half.

“They went at Connor early, got him out of the game, and it was hard for us to match with them without him,” Northeast coach Monte Ritchie said. “You have to pick your poison with them because they have so many weapons. We played well early, but when they hit us with that run late in the first and early in the second (quarter), we didn’t respond very well.”