Millard North finds its gear after rocky start, cruises past Lincoln Northeast

OMAHA — Millard North started slowly, but the sluggishness didn’t last long.
After trailing by as many as nine points in the first quarter, the Class A No. 1 Mustangs outscored Lincoln Northeast by 37 points in the middle two quarters to sprint to a home 87-48 boys basketball victory Saturday.
Northeast built a 13-4 lead through the first 5 minutes of the game, forcing Millard North coach Tim Cannon to take a 30-second timeout and do a bit of an attitude adjustment with his team.
“We didn’t have much defensive intensity,” Cannon said. “The shots they (Northeast) were getting were too easy, and we weren’t taking the ball to the rim aggressively like we normally do. Once we got going, I thought we played very well.”
Especially Super-Stater Hunter Sallis, a 6-foot-5 senior guard who is also one of the top college recruits nationally in the class of 2021. Sallis exploded for 28 points and 10 rebounds, scoring 11 of those points in the second quarter when he hit three field goals on drives to the basket, buried a three-pointer and hit two free throws.
Saint Thomas, a 6-6 senior all-state guard, added 13 of his 19 points in the second period, including a trio of threes. The Mustangs were 11 of 13 in the quarter overall as they extended a narrow 19-18 lead after 8 minutes to 49-29 at intermission.
Millard North shot 61% from the field (36-of-59).
Most teams play zone defense against a Mustang team with four Division I college recruits. But the Rockets decided to go man-to-man, and Sallis admitted his eyes lit up at that prospect.
“If they stayed in that man, I knew I had to be aggressive going to the hole and keep crashing the glass,” said Sallis, who led a 37-15 rebounding edge for the Mustangs (13-0). “I like to attack and either create for myself or my teammates.”
In the third quarter, it was 6-7 junior Jasen Green who got going. Green, who has a Nebraska scholarship offer, netted 11 of his 17 points in that period, lifting the Mustangs to a 76-38 advantage heading into the final 8 minutes.
Millard North’s overall size advantage became more pronounced when Northeast 6-7 senior Connor Renard picked up two first-quarter fouls and had to sit out portions of the first half.
“They went at Connor early, got him out of the game, and it was hard for us to match with them without him,” Northeast coach Monte Ritchie said. “You have to pick your poison with them because they have so many weapons. We played well early, but when they hit us with that run late in the first and early in the second (quarter), we didn’t respond very well.”
Pierce Bazil paced the 6-3 Rockets with 14 points, and teammate Zander Beard added nine.