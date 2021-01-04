Milford's young boys basketball team off to a 10-0 start

Stutzman, who averaged a team-high 12.1 points and 6.3 rebounds per game for the 11-13 Eagles a year ago, leads Milford again in scoring (17.2 points per game) and rebounding (5.9 boards per contest).

Stutzman played on the same Nebraska Bison AAU team with Weyand two years ago, and the two have been friends ever since.

When he heard last spring that Weyand was transferring, “it was pretty exciting,” Stutzman said. “We had a good team coming back, and I knew he would make us that much tougher to guard.”

Hartwig broke his wrist last season about the same time Weyand injured his knee at Crete and returned for only some limited minutes in the subdistrict tournament. Hartwig’s all-around play the first 10 games has been key. He's averaging 11.7 points, five assists, five rebounds and three steals a contest.

“You can never have too many scorers, and Micah does a great job getting the ball where it needs to go and being a threat (to score) himself,” Milford coach Tony Muller said. “We have the depth to play up-tempo, and we continue to work on and get better defensively to help feed that.”