Milford's young boys basketball team off to a 10-0 start

Milford’s boys basketball team already had a solid core of juniors who gained valuable experience as sophomores a year ago.
The Eagles enhanced that group by adding 6-foot Crete junior transfer guard Jaxon Weyand this season, who was averaging 12.9 points per game for the Cardinals when he tore his ACL, ending his season last year just 11 games in.
Milford still might be a young basketball team, but there’s another word to describe the Eagles this season — successful.
Two other juniors — 6-5 center-forward Seth Stutzman and 6-0 point guard Micah Hartwig — have joined forces with Weyand to lead Milford to a 10-0 start and a No. 7 ranking in Class C-1 heading into a game at rival Malcolm this Friday.
Weyand has blended well with the Eagles already in place, a transition made more difficult because of COVID-19 affecting summer basketball activities and the fact Weyand wasn’t cleared to return to the court from his knee surgery until the fall.
“I got a chance to watch from the sidelines this summer and get a feel for how everyone plays, but my first time on the court with them was the first day of practice in November,” said Weyand, who is averaging 15.2 points per game.
“We’re still getting used to each other, and it seems to get better every game,” Weyand added. “It’s exciting to know that we’re undefeated, and we haven’t come close to peaking as a team yet.”
Stutzman, who averaged a team-high 12.1 points and 6.3 rebounds per game for the 11-13 Eagles a year ago, leads Milford again in scoring (17.2 points per game) and rebounding (5.9 boards per contest).
Stutzman played on the same Nebraska Bison AAU team with Weyand two years ago, and the two have been friends ever since.
When he heard last spring that Weyand was transferring, “it was pretty exciting,” Stutzman said. “We had a good team coming back, and I knew he would make us that much tougher to guard.”
Hartwig broke his wrist last season about the same time Weyand injured his knee at Crete and returned for only some limited minutes in the subdistrict tournament. Hartwig’s all-around play the first 10 games has been key. He's averaging 11.7 points, five assists, five rebounds and three steals a contest.
“You can never have too many scorers, and Micah does a great job getting the ball where it needs to go and being a threat (to score) himself,” Milford coach Tony Muller said. “We have the depth to play up-tempo, and we continue to work on and get better defensively to help feed that.”
The lone senior starter is 6-foot Isaac Yeackley, who averaged 9.4 points per game a year ago after being forced to play some point guard after Hartwig’s injury. Cabe Schluckebier, a 6-3 junior, rounds out the starting lineup as he is one of five juniors who were varsity letter winners as sophomores a year ago.
Milford’s undefeated record has come against one of the toughest C-1 schedules in the early portion of the current campaign. Before Christmas, Milford posted wins over preseason C-2-rated Centennial and preseason C-1 top-10 team Ashland-Greenwood.
In a string of three straight games from Dec. 22 to Dec. 30, Milford defeated C-1 No. 8 North Bend Central (70-55), took out C-2 No. 6 Cross County (60-49) in the semifinals of the Central City holiday tournament and downed 8-2 Central City 66-61 in the finals.
“We can’t rest on what we’ve done, we have to keep getting better every week if we want to reach our goals at the end of the season,” Muller said.