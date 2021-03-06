Milford's Muller has plenty of experience with undefeated records as both a coach and athlete

Tony Muller knows a little something about going undefeated.
He was an assistant coach under Marty Hingst when Milford won a Class C-1 state-record 37 straight football games between 1995 and 1997 as the Eagles claimed back-to-back state titles in ’95 and ’96.
As a high school basketball player at Fairbury in the early 1970s, Muller was part of a program that won what was then a Class B state-record 38 straight games. The streak started in the 1970-71 season when Fairbury won the state championship and Muller was a junior.
Muller helped keep it going as a senior when he came off the bench in the final seconds of a holiday tournament game against Waverly, was fouled and hit both free throws to send the game to overtime.
Fairbury eventually won, but the Jeffs saw the streak come to an end later in the season in a district final loss to Crete.
In football his senior year, Muller helped Fairbury secure an undefeated season and a media-awarded state championship (there were no football playoffs in 1971) when he scooped up a fumble against a state-rated Auburn team and returned it for a touchdown.
Now, in his 32nd as head boys basketball coach at Milford, Muller is once again experiencing a flawless record.
His No. 6 Eagles bring a 26-0 record into their Class C-1 first-round state tournament game (4 p.m. Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena) against No. 7 Omaha Concordia (21-4).
“It’s really hard to go undefeated,” said Muller, who has guided Milford to six state tournament appearances, which includes a state runner-up finish in 1998, a semifinal showing in 2001 and a third-place trophy in 2011. Milford's last state qualification came two years ago.
“It’s something you don’t plan on. You play each game, then after so many wins, you take a step back and say, ‘I can’t believe we’ve gotten this far,’’’ Muller said. “We got a couple breaks midseason, then we just really started playing better. We’re playing with a lot of confidence right now.”
During this pandemic season, winning every game is even more difficult as players or their family members caught the virus and were forced to quarantine to try to stop the spread.
It’s a situation that almost caught up with the Eagles in early January. They were without 6-foot-5 junior center Seth Stutzman’s 15.8 points and 5.7 rebounds per game against Malcolm for COVID-19 reasons, and the Eagles escaped with a 55-54 victory.
Milford’s leading scorer is 6-foot junior guard Jaxon Weyand, a transfer from Crete who averages a team-high 17.8 points per game. Weyand’s father, Joel, was a major player in Wahoo’s state-record winning streak of 114 games from 1988 through ’92.
If Milford gets through the first round, the Eagles could get their shot in the semifinals at two-time defending state champion Auburn, which comes into state with a 59-game winning streak, which is now third in state history behind Wahoo and Filley’s 78-game string from 1978 to ’81.
Like Muller, Auburn’s coach, Jim Weeks, is a Fairbury graduate who is seven years younger than Muller. Auburn’s point guard, 6-foot senior all-stater Cam Binder, is the team’s leading scorer (15.1 points per game) like Weyand is for Milford.
Auburn also has an inside presence similar to Stutzman in 6-6 senior all-stater Daniel Frary, who averages 13.3 points and 7.7 rebounds an outing.
“We don’t focus on it at all,” Weeks said about the winning streak. “We just focus on possession by possession and four minutes by four minutes, so it’s not that big of a deal. To us, it’s the least important thing.”
Charlie Moore coached both Weeks and Muller at Fairbury, and the COVID-19 spectator restrictions have kept him from seeing their teams play this season. Moore, a Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame inductee, is hoping that changes for the state tournament.
“What these teams are doing this season is amazing, and I know without COVID I would’ve tried to see both of them play a few times,” said Moore, who will be forever connected to Weeks in the state high school record book for the five-overtime game between his Fairbury team and Weeks’ squad at Beatrice in 1991, a game won by the Jeffs. That’s tied for sixth for the most overtime periods in one game.
“To win that many games in a row is extremely difficult.”