Milford's Muller has plenty of experience with undefeated records as both a coach and athlete

“It’s really hard to go undefeated,” said Muller, who has guided Milford to six state tournament appearances, which includes a state runner-up finish in 1998, a semifinal showing in 2001 and a third-place trophy in 2011. Milford's last state qualification came two years ago.

“It’s something you don’t plan on. You play each game, then after so many wins, you take a step back and say, ‘I can’t believe we’ve gotten this far,’’’ Muller said. “We got a couple breaks midseason, then we just really started playing better. We’re playing with a lot of confidence right now.”

During this pandemic season, winning every game is even more difficult as players or their family members caught the virus and were forced to quarantine to try to stop the spread.

It’s a situation that almost caught up with the Eagles in early January. They were without 6-foot-5 junior center Seth Stutzman’s 15.8 points and 5.7 rebounds per game against Malcolm for COVID-19 reasons, and the Eagles escaped with a 55-54 victory.

Milford’s leading scorer is 6-foot junior guard Jaxon Weyand, a transfer from Crete who averages a team-high 17.8 points per game. Weyand’s father, Joel, was a major player in Wahoo’s state-record winning streak of 114 games from 1988 through ’92.