Mielak’s three-point explosion leads Southwest to district semifinal win, East controls second half against Millard West

With the Omaha South bus stuck in 5 o'clock traffic, the Lincoln Southwest boys basketball team had some extra time on its hands.

The Packers arrived at Southwest High School 20 minutes later than anticipated, and the extra practice the Silver Hawks got in during the wait seemed to pay off. Southwest started Monday night’s A-5 district semifinal on fire and controlled a 73-52 win over Omaha South from start to finish.

With both teams getting into the bonus and looking to push the pace throughout an up-and-down first half, Southwest’s (16-7) depth contributed to its ability to get past Omaha South’s (10-13) trademark full-court press. Four Southwest starters scored in double figures, and the Silver Hawks even emptied the bench late in the contest as 11 players ended up on the scoring sheet.

“They’re a team that wants to get to the same tempo we want to get to, so we knew it was going to be a fast game,” Southwest coach Alex Bahe said. “We knew the key was going to be strong with the basketball, because they extend the pressure so far that you can get some easy (buckets) on the back side.”

The Packers’ chances of an upset suffered a major blow early in the first quarter when sophomore guard Rickey Loftin suffered a knee injury and didn’t return. Loftin proved himself as one of the top passing guards in Class A this season, and Omaha South desperately missed his 3.7 assists per game.

After trailing 45-25 early in the third quarter, the Packers went on a quick run to make it a 12-point game, and Southwest needed a response. It got just that from senior forward Grant Mielak, who made four three-pointers in less than two minutes to finish with a game-high 17 points.

“He’s capable of doing that, but it’s credit to all the guys for finding the hot hand,” Bahe said. “We got the ball in the right spots when we needed to and he’s an outstanding shooter.”

Rylan Smith added 13 points, Lukas Helms finished with 12 points and Ben Hunzeker followed with 10 points to round out a stellar offensive night for the Silver Hawks. With the game almost certainly decided late in the second half, the Southwest student section broke out in chants of “We want Gretna,” and they’ll get their wish.

The Class A No. 4 Dragons defeated Fremont 50-42 in the other district semifinal matchup, setting up Southwest for a Wednesday night game with a trip to the state tournament on the line.

Lincoln East 67, Millard West 36

After a solid but not spectacular first-half performance, Lincoln East coach Jeff Campbell wanted to see more efficiency from his Spartans in the second half. They’d not only need it for Monday night’s district semifinal, but for any future games the Spartans want to be competitive in.

The Spartans gave Campbell exactly what he wanted, as a dominant second half helped East cruise to a 67-36 win over Millard West in the A-3 semifinals.

“We did a better job in the second half rebounding the ball and scoring in transition,” Campbell said. “In the first half we were getting the ball in transition, but we weren’t getting points from it.”

That’s a big deal for a Lincoln East (14-8) team that makes a living keeping opposing defenses on their feet with the help of athletic junior guard Carter Tempelmeyer. The Spartans’ leading scorer all season, Tempelmeyer provided a game-high 21 points to lead East’s efforts on offense, and another big game will be needed on Wednesday.

One year ago, Carter Glenn turned in a pair of dominant performances to lead Lincoln East to a surprise trip to the state tournament, but only Joe Marfisi and Brayden McPhail remain from last year’s team. For the rest of Lincoln East’s contributors, Wednesday night’s district final against No. 1 Omaha Westside will be a whole new challenge to conquer.

“With this group we don’t really have a lot of experience in this situation, but it’ll be a great experience for them,” Campbell said.

