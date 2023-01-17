Mick's 25 points help Lincoln East hold off Northeast

Carter Mick scored 25 points, 18 in the first half, as Class A No. 5-ranked Lincoln East downed No. 8 Lincoln Northeast 60-55 Tuesday night at Lincoln East High School.
The Spartans (9-3) used a 14-2 run spanning the first and second quarters to open up an eight-point lead, and Northeast got no closer than three points the rest of the way.
That doesn't mean it wasn't yet another city game without drama.
Trailing 49-38 early in the fourth quarter, Northeast (9-6) closed within three points with 30.4 seconds left on Jalen Lang's free trhows.
But East went 6-for-8 at the line in the final 30 seconds to close out the win.
Christian Melessa scored 12 points and pulled down a game-high 14 rebounds for East, grabbing 10 boards and scoring nine points in the second half.
- Eric Weber, former head of human resources at LPS, dies
- Nebraska guard Moriarty sinks one-handed heave, lands on SportsCenter
- Lincoln superintendent suing former school district, board members who backed complaint against him
- Lincoln dog trainer charged with animal cruelty, has left string of 'bamboozled' clients, records show
- Celebrity bowhunting couple sentenced for conspiring to illegally obtain wildlife in Nebraska
- Plane crash kills 2 Nebraskans south of Auburn airport, Nemaha County sheriff says
- Nebraska’s big swing for Dylan Raiola, Texas recruiting, and Zavier Betts’ potential
- Family takes seasoning mix from Nebraska kitchen to store shelves
- Creighton Prep student remembered as charismatic, smart and funny
- Recruiting notes: Matt Rhule visits Dylan Raiola, NU staff furthers in-state, national reach
- Lincoln man charged with felony child abuse for allegedly breaking toddler's leg
- Midweek snow threat prompts winter storm watch in Lincoln
- Hy-Vee to add two more Wahlburgers at Lincoln stores
- Lululemon closing downtown Lincoln location
- Dining Out: Lincoln getting its introduction to Honduran food
The Spartans outscored Northeast 21-6 from three-point range.
Lang had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Northeast. Christian Winn added 15 points and eight boards, and Porter Bazil finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Rockets.
Check back for updates to this story and photos from the game.
Photos: East, Northeast boys square off in boys basketball showdown
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @ChrisBasnettLJS.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!