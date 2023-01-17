 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mick's 25 points help Lincoln East hold off Northeast

Carter Mick scored 25 points, 18 in the first half, as Class A No. 5-ranked Lincoln East downed No. 8 Lincoln Northeast 60-55 Tuesday night at Lincoln East High School.

The Spartans (9-3) used a 14-2 run spanning the first and second quarters to open up an eight-point lead, and Northeast got no closer than three points the rest of the way.

That doesn't mean it wasn't yet another city game without drama. 

Trailing 49-38 early in the fourth quarter, Northeast (9-6) closed within three points with 30.4 seconds left on Jalen Lang's free trhows. 

But East went 6-for-8 at the line in the final 30 seconds to close out the win. 

Lincoln Northeast vs. Lincoln East, 1.17

Lincoln East's Carter Tempelmeyer (23) grabs a rebound in front of Lincoln Northeast's Quin Weatherholt in the first half Tuesday at Lincoln East.

Christian Melessa scored 12 points and pulled down a game-high 14 rebounds for East, grabbing 10 boards and scoring nine points in the second half.

The Spartans outscored Northeast 21-6 from three-point range.

Lang had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Northeast. Christian Winn added 15 points and eight boards, and Porter Bazil finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Rockets.

Check back for updates to this story and photos from the game.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @ChrisBasnettLJS.

Assistant sports editor/high schools

A Ravenna native, Chris Basnett joined the Journal Star in 2016 and has more than 20 years of experience covering prep, college, and professional sports.

