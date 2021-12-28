Metro boys hoops: As Metro tournament debuts shot clock, coaches voice support after noticing few differences on the court

“I would love to have it, I think it’s best for the game,” Feeken said.

Considering the vast majority of possessions in Class A basketball already take less than 35 seconds, it wasn’t a surprise that the shot clock’s impact came at the end of quarters and halves. Just like in the first boys quarterfinal, No. 4 Creighton Prep gained the ball with 38 seconds left in the first half but was unable to hold it for the final shot. Instead, Casey O’Malley scored a quick layup and Omaha Central’s Awit Mamer countered with a three-pointer right before time expired, a shot that might not have happened without the presence of a shot clock.

The Eagles were called for their shot-clock violation with just over one minute left in the third quarter when an attempted shot missed the rim entirely. No. 5 Omaha Central defeated Creighton Prep 58-53 in their quarterfinal matchup, and despite needing to make up some ground late in the game, the Junior Jays (7-2) didn’t foul until just one minute remained on the clock.

To Omaha Central (8-1) coach Eric Behrens, who spent three seasons coaching at the collegiate level with Peru State, that element of strategy represents why he feels the shot clock should be implemented.