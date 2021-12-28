Metro boys hoops: As Metro tournament debuts shot clock, coaches voice support after noticing few differences on the court

OMAHA — There may have been history happening at Omaha’s Baxter Arena on Tuesday, but for most of the day it hardly made an impact.
In November, the National High School Federation approved an NSAA request to trial run a 35-second shot clock at the Metro Basketball Tournament, with an eye toward the future as legislation to implement a shot clock in Class A passes through the state’s legislative process.
With shot clocks already built into the hoops at Baxter Arena, it was an easy way to see if the proposed rule change would make a sizable difference in the on-court play.
The prevailing answer from a day of quarterfinal action — the shot clock was hardly as noticeable as one might think.
Only one shot-clock violation was whistled in the day’s four quarterfinals in the girls bracket, although the presence of a shot clock certainly affected the end of the Bellevue West-Millard North matchup. A six-point lead for Class A No. 3 Bellevue West late in the fourth quarter would usually signify fouls and free-throw attempts in a game without a shot clock, but the Thunderbirds instead played out several full possessions late in the game.
Their lack of scoring and some quick buckets from No. 9 Millard North allowed the Mustangs to score a pair of free throws with less than a second remaining for the 47-46 comeback win.
And in the first two boys quarterfinals of the night, one shot-clock violation occurred in each game. Gretna was whistled in the second quarter of its 83-58 loss to Class A No. 1 Bellevue West, but only after the first 22 seconds of the shot clock passed and the ball went out of bounds.
Gretna (4-4) was unable to get a shot off in time, and coach Brad Feeken felt that was the only possession impacted by a shot clock.
“There were a couple plays where we weren’t aware as players and coaches, and that’s on me, but I don’t think it affected the game that much,” Feeken said.
The shot clock certainly didn’t change the offensive strategy for the high-scoring Thunderbirds (8-0), who routinely take shots 10 or 15 seconds into a possession. However, opponents looking to slow down Bellevue West usually retain possession for longer than usual in order to keep the ball out of Bellevue West’s hands.
For example, down 14 points with 50 seconds left in the first half, Gretna might have held the ball normally. Instead, the Dragons missed a shot and Bellevue West’s Evan Inselman scored a bucket for a 16-point halftime lead. The constant presence of a shot clock kept the pace of the game consistent throughout, and it didn’t change Feeken’s support of a shot clock as a permanent solution in Class A basketball.
“I would love to have it, I think it’s best for the game,” Feeken said.
Considering the vast majority of possessions in Class A basketball already take less than 35 seconds, it wasn’t a surprise that the shot clock’s impact came at the end of quarters and halves. Just like in the first boys quarterfinal, No. 4 Creighton Prep gained the ball with 38 seconds left in the first half but was unable to hold it for the final shot. Instead, Casey O’Malley scored a quick layup and Omaha Central’s Awit Mamer countered with a three-pointer right before time expired, a shot that might not have happened without the presence of a shot clock.
The Eagles were called for their shot-clock violation with just over one minute left in the third quarter when an attempted shot missed the rim entirely. No. 5 Omaha Central defeated Creighton Prep 58-53 in their quarterfinal matchup, and despite needing to make up some ground late in the game, the Junior Jays (7-2) didn’t foul until just one minute remained on the clock.
To Omaha Central (8-1) coach Eric Behrens, who spent three seasons coaching at the collegiate level with Peru State, that element of strategy represents why he feels the shot clock should be implemented.
“It wasn’t a huge factor for too much of the game, but we did prepare a little bit for it,” Behrens said. “Where you notice it the most is in the last three minutes, because if they’re down five, they don’t have to foul because we still have to shoot the ball. It allows the game to finish more realistically to how the game was played for the first 29 minutes rather than just holding it, so I like it.”
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7