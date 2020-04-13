Mendlik, Nebraska's career leader in wins, retires as Wisner-Pilger's boys basketball coach

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the landscape worldwide, and boys high school basketball in Nebraska moving forward is no exception.

Wisner-Pilger coach Duane Mendlik, the winningest boys hoops coach in state history, has decided to retire from both coaching and teaching after 49 years, 47 as a head coach. One of the reasons for stepping aside was the uncertainty ahead because of the coronavirus.

Mendlik, who also teaches physical education at Wisner-Pilger, made the decision a week ago.

“School may not start on time in the fall, and I felt like after that many years, maybe it was time to step aside,” said Mendlik, who finishes with a 694-387 career record. “It was a difficult decision and I talked it over with my family. In the end, I just felt like it was about time to kick back and relax.”

His final 12 seasons were at Wisner-Pilger after spending his first 35 at Guardian Angels Central Catholic (formerly West Point Central Catholic). At Central Catholic, Mendlik had 14 teams reach the state tournament, including back-to-back Class C-2 state titles in 1998 and ’99.

Mendlik, a Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame inductee, was also an assistant coach in both softball and track (high jump). In his final season of coaching track last spring, Mendlik guided the Gators’ Dylan Kneifl to the Class C gold medal in the high jump. Kneifl, a senior, was unable to defend his title this spring after the high school spring sports season was canceled earlier this month by the Nebraska School Activities Association.

