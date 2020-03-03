McNeal-Lee gives Omaha South a spark as Packers stifle Lincoln Pius X in district final

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

South went on a 17-1 run during that span and took a 23-10 lead into intermission.

The Packers harassed Pius X into 27% shooting from the field (13-of-48) while also forcing 13 turnovers.

After South needed triple overtime to get past Omaha Benson 81-76 in the semifinals Saturday, Chubick said defense was the main topic of conversation at practice Monday.

“I didn’t think we played with enough passion Saturday, but I thought just the opposite tonight,” Chubick said. “I thought that we really got after it defensively. I’m surprised we could hold them to 38 because they’re a really good team. Just a complete turnaround from the other night.”

Senior guard Kolbe Rada paced the Thunderbolts with 12 points and six rebounds. Pius X finished the season 16-8 after an 11-0 start to the season that had the Bolts ranked No. 1 in early January.

A common theme in the 5-8 finish to the season was consistency on the offensive end.

“Tonight obviously a part of it (the offensive woes) was their defensive pressure,” Pius X coach Brian Spicka said. “They force you to rush your shots just a little bit more than what you normally do, and that’s hard to simulate in practice.