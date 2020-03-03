You are the owner of this article.
McNeal-Lee gives Omaha South a spark as Packers stifle Lincoln Pius X in district final
BOYS DISTRICT HOOPS

McNeal-Lee gives Omaha South a spark as Packers stifle Lincoln Pius X in district final

OMAHA — Omaha South’s standout senior guard trio of Jay Saunders, Tyrece Griggs and Skyler Wilson have the nickname of the “Three Amigos.”

In the A-7 boys basketball district final Tuesday, the Packers also found a friend inside the paint in RaShawn McNeal-Lee.

The 6-foot-5 senior had 12 of his 14 points in the second half to help the defending Class A state champions down last year’s Class B titlist Lincoln Pius X 55-38 before an estimated crowd of 1,200 at Omaha South.

“RaShawn did a nice job, very big,” South coach Bruce Chubick Sr. said after his team eliminated the final Lincoln Class A team vying for a state tournament berth.

“If we can get that every night from him (at state), we’ll be a tough out.”

The 6-1 Griggs led the perimeter game with 16 points, while Saunders, a 6-foot all-stater and Wayne State recruit, added 14. The 5-11 Wilson added eight points, including a three-pointer from the corner with 5:33 left in the game that ignited the decisive 12-1 run and opened up a 45-23 South lead with 4 minutes remaining.

“We knew we needed a big to help the team win because we couldn’t win with just three guards,” McNeal-Lee said. “I knew I had to step up and help those three.”

South’s relentless defensive pressure also played a key role in the outcome. The Packers held Pius X without a field goal for almost 12 minutes in the first half, going from the 4:04 mark of the first quarter until 5 seconds remained before intermission when Charlie Hoiberg nailed a three-pointer from the corner.

South went on a 17-1 run during that span and took a 23-10 lead into intermission.

The Packers harassed Pius X into 27% shooting from the field (13-of-48) while also forcing 13 turnovers.

After South needed triple overtime to get past Omaha Benson 81-76 in the semifinals Saturday, Chubick said defense was the main topic of conversation at practice Monday.

“I didn’t think we played with enough passion Saturday, but I thought just the opposite tonight,” Chubick said. “I thought that we really got after it defensively. I’m surprised we could hold them to 38 because they’re a really good team. Just a complete turnaround from the other night.”

Senior guard Kolbe Rada paced the Thunderbolts with 12 points and six rebounds. Pius X finished the season 16-8 after an 11-0 start to the season that had the Bolts ranked No. 1 in early January.

A common theme in the 5-8 finish to the season was consistency on the offensive end.

“Tonight obviously a part of it (the offensive woes) was their defensive pressure,” Pius X coach Brian Spicka said. “They force you to rush your shots just a little bit more than what you normally do, and that’s hard to simulate in practice.

“The last seven games we were giving up an average of 45 points a game, and that’s pretty darn good defensive effort,” Spicka added. “For whatever reason, we just had trouble generating offense at times.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or rpowell@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ronpowell_ljs.

