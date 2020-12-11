Maximum of two (or zero) spectators per competitor highlights LPS' winter sports plan

Lincoln Public Schools on Friday released its reduced spectator plans for the winter sports of basketball, wrestling, and swimming and diving.
Each event permits a student-athlete a designated amount of "household-only" spectators. A news release says LPS will provide the gate at both home and away competitions a list of all individuals named on the student’s census form “as living in the home with the student."
The maximum amount of spectators per athlete is two, and events with multiple visiting teams will not allow any spectators. LPS cites a collaboration with Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department in updating the spectator plan.
Here is a breakdown of LPS' spectator limits:
* Dance and cheer (2).
* Basketball (2).
* Wrestling duals (2).
* Wrestling tournaments with four or more teams (zero).
* Virtual swimming meets (1).
* Swimming duals with diving (1).
* Swimming meets with multiple schools (zero).
* Diving-only competitions (2).
Other notes from LPS' announcement includes strict enforcement of "multi-layer face coverings" worn by all spectators.
Social distancing will be maintained, and household groups will sit at least 6 feet away from others. There will not be concessions.
Each LPS school has a YouTube channel where it aims to provide livestreams of competitions.
