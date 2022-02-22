Marshbanks’ monster game lifts Lincoln Christian to 63-37 subdistrict win over Lincoln Lutheran

ASHLAND — If you ever forget what year Lincoln Christian guard Cohen Sand is in school, the Crusader student section will make sure you remember — he’s a freshman.

Perhaps the Lincoln Christian students should start reminding opponents that senior center Easton Marshbanks is 7 feet tall as well.

Sand’s aggressive passing and relentless desire to push the ball into Marshbanks in the post defined Lincoln Christian’s 63-37 win over Lincoln Lutheran in the C1-2 subdistrict semifinals Thursday at Ashland-Greenwood High School.

Marshbanks scored a game-high 23 points to go along with 15-plus rebounds and five blocks as he made an impact every time Lincoln Christian’s (15-8) guards looked his way. That certainly included Sand and senior Ethan Berrier, who both finished with double-digit scoring and multiple assists to Marshbanks.

“It was really helpful for them to be able to drive into the passing lanes of their zone and open it up, because if they hadn’t been doing that I couldn’t have scored the amount of points I did,” Marshbanks said.

Indeed, Lincoln Lutheran’s (13-10) 1-3-1 zone posed an early challenge to the Crusaders that all of Lincoln Lutheran’s last opponents know well. Lincoln Lutheran entered the subdistrict matchup having won eight of its last nine games, including a victory over C-1 No. 4 Auburn, but the 37-point scoring output equaled the Warriors’ lowest total of the season.

Much of that credit goes to senior Gage Hohlen, who limited the usually high-scoring Jonny Puelz to zero points, and the entire Crusader defense for its game-long effort. Aden Zager led Lincoln Lutheran with 10 points, but a long scoreless run in the third quarter led to the lopsided final score.

While Lincoln Lutheran cut the Crusader lead to three points late in the second quarter, an Ethan Hollenbeck layup helped Lincoln Christian enter the halftime locker room on a 5-0 run. That momentum continued into the second half, with another 7-0 Lincoln Christian run giving it a 34-19 lead.

“Lincoln Lutheran is a good basketball team, they have all our respect and they’ve been really playing well,” Lincoln Christian coach Gary Nunnally said. “We made that run late in the first half with three starters on the bench, so that’s a credit to our bench for those guys coming in.”

Eight different Crusaders scored buckets in the win, and Nunnally also praised Sand for his ability to execute the game plan against Lincoln Lutheran’s zone defense. However, the Crusaders may need to be even better in terms of their execution if they want their season to continue for another week.

Next up for Lincoln Christian is a date with No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood in the subdistrict final on Thursday. The top-ranked Bluejays (22-1) easily took care of business in a 69-29 win over Conestoga, pushing their winning streak to 17 straight games since a two-point loss to Omaha Roncalli in late December.

Ashland-Greenwood hasn’t lost to a C-1 opponent yet this season, but that isn’t fazing the Crusaders just yet.

“We were all hyped at school, we were all jumping around the locker room before and after the game, so we’re super excited to come back and play Ashland-Greenwood on Thursday,” Marshbanks said.

