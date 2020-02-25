Malcolm in the middle: Saltzman hits game-winning shot to lift Clippers; Crusaders advance, too

The chants of "Malcolm, Malcolm" were echoing out of the locker room at Lincoln Southeast’s Prasch Activities Center.
Only fitting since Malcolm had just hit the game-winning shot to send Malcolm to the C1-2 boys basketball subdistrict finals.
Malcolm Saltzman took a pass from teammate Jaydin Little, got loose along the left side of the key and banked in a difficult, high arching left-handed layup with seven seconds left in overtime to lift the Clippers to a 60-59 win over Milford in the second of two first-round games Tuesday night.
Malcolm (7-16) will face fourth-ranked Lincoln Christian in the championship game Thursday at 7 p.m. Christian (19-4) rolled past Raymond Central 58-27 in the other first-round contest.
“I’d like to think they (the Malcolm teammates) were chanting my name,” said a smiling Saltzman, a 6-foot-1 junior guard who finished with 16 points. “I get kidded about that almost every game.”
Opponents, however, have to take Saltzman’s ability to produce in clutch situations seriously. He was able to recover from a near-turnover earlier in the possession to hit the game-winner.
Milford got off a final shot on a drive to the basket but rimmed away as time expired.
“He’s hit those a ton, so there’s not a better guy to hit them,” Malcolm coach Chris Lewandowski said of Saltzman. “I give props to Jaydin (Little) for finding him coming down the middle of the lane and he goes with the left hand.
“It was great for Malcolm, it couldn’t happen to a better kid.”
When the teams met in January, Milford pulled out a 52-51 home win on a three-pointer in the final seconds. This time, it was eight three-pointers in the second half and overtime (two of which were banked in) that helped Malcolm overcome a 27-22 halftime deficit.
The Clippers hit four treys in the third quarter to take a 38-37 lead into the final period. Milford (11-13) led 53-51 with :15.9 left after a free throw by Isaac Yeakley, but the Clippers forced the extra session after a pair of foul shots by Little with :4.8 remaining.
Milford coach Tony Muller tried to get a timeout to set up for the final play as his team hurried the ball up the floor, but the officials didn’t see or hear him.
Milford staked out a five-point lead in overtime on a layup by Yeackley and a three-point play from 6-5 sophomore Seth Stutzman, who finished with a game-high 21 points.
But Malcolm refused to go away, eventually tying it on an offensive rebound and basket by Little with 1:32 left and a three-pointer from the corner by Little at the 58-second mark after a pair of missed free throws by the Eagles. Little, a 6-2 senior, finished with team-high 19.
Stutzman netted 1 of 2 foul shots with :17.5 showing, setting up Saltzman’s last-second heroics and a chance to play for a spot in the district finals on Thursday.
“It’s going to be a great challenge,” Lewandowski said of the upcoming matchup with Christian. “They have great height and great speed, but we’re looking forward to the challenge.”
Christian used a balanced attack to roll past the Mustangs, 58-27, led by 6-4 senior all-stater Justin Bubak and 6-6 junior Drew Beukelman who each had 13 points.
“I feel good about where we are as a team right now,” said Christian coach Gary Nunnally, whose team finished the regular season with wins over C-1 No. 5 Kearney Catholic, B No. 7 Norris and C-1 No. 7 Bishop Neumann.
“You can’t ask for three better games to get you ready for the postseason,” Nunnally said. “We had difficulty getting any offensive rhythm tonight, but I thought our defense was solid.”
Michael Potter’s 12 points paced Raymond Central (4-19).